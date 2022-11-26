Adobe Analytics, the data arm of Adobe, said in a report on Saturday that online spending rose 2.3 percent on Black Friday, thanks to consumers who looked forward to offers on major sales days on products, even though the cuts started in June. early October.

Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce volume by analyzing transactions on websites, has access to data including purchases from 85 percent of the 100 largest online retailers in the United States.

The company predicted that Black Friday sales would rise by a meager 1 percent.

Consumers were expected to fill stores after the pandemic hampered in-store shopping for the past two years, but the stores on Black Friday morning attracted fewer consumers than usual with intermittent rain in some areas of the country.

Americans turned to smartphones to make holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing that mobile shopping accounted for 48 percent of all digital Black Friday sales.