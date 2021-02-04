A woman walks past a clothing store on November 27 in San Sebastián. Juan Herrero / EFE

Online sales became in 2020 the refuge of fashion stores in Spain. In the year of the coronavirus, the fall in the turnover of this industry was 25%. This data is obtained in part thanks to the impulse of the business on-line, which grew strongly compared to the previous year: 55% more, according to data published this Thursday by Kantar. Despite this pull, it was not enough to counteract the sharp drop in physical stores, which lost 33%.

If compared to what happens in the rest of European countries, the rise registered in Spain in internet commerce has been greater: in the United Kingdom it grew by 33%, in Italy by 29%, in France by 24% and in Germany only 3%, among others. The situation for the sector has been very delicate throughout the year, especially in the months of confinement or with severe restrictions on commercial activity. According to Kantar data, almost half of Spaniards (49% according to their September figures) believe that they need to buy less clothes than before, among other things due to the reduction of social life given the restrictions that exist to contain contagions of coronavirus.

This decrease is also influenced by the spending capacity of families and the lower intention to purchase, which has been reduced by the impact of the economic crisis derived from the health emergency. In fact, in the last months of the year, savings when buying fashion increased and the average cost per customer fell from 600 euros in 2019 to 457 euros. This situation is not unique to Spain. In Europe, the impact of the pandemic has been similar and the fashion sector in the EU as a whole fell by 21% until November.

Changes in buying behavior have also shaken the board of the businesses that sell the most. Thus, companies that only sell online have been among those with the highest turnover globally.

More promotions

With the hit of the coronavirus, companies have made some decisions: on the one hand, they have reduced investment in advertising (in Spain it fell by 20%). And, on the other hand, they have pulled promotions: in 2020, within the EU there was an increase of 2.5% in the share of the value of promotions compared to the previous year. In Spain this figure scales to 4.5%.

After a few tough months, the start of this year does not invite optimism either. Rosa Pilar López, director of the Fashion & Beauty panel in Kantar, Worldpanel division, has assured this Thursday in the new edition of the Barcelona Fashion Summit that brands must rely on the values ​​that 2020 has left to accelerate the recovery. “The trends that for months have been part of our consumption habits must remain to be part of the new normal, such as the commitment to local commerce, the improvement of the experience on-line, the importance of physical and psychological health or the search for new forms of relationship with brands, among others ”, he stated.