Microsoft has announced a new feature to help keep Xbox players safe online, Reactive Voice Signaling, which is an integral part of the Xbox Insiders program. In addition, gamers will be able to report inappropriate conversations, chats, texts, images and videos. Xbox thus strengthens its commitment to ensuring player safety and does so by choosing the world of chat and voice interactions during the game, net of the high number of interactions that gamers have with each other both with friends and beyond outside their circles of acquaintances. The feature, which is part of the larger Xbox moderation platform, allows Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to capture a 60-second video of behavior they believe violates Community Standards and submit it as evidence to the ‘Xbox Safety Team for a review. This will be evaluated by the team who will ascertain whether a policy violation has actually occurred. The player who brought the incident to light will receive an informational notification regarding any action taken by Xbox.

The system is based on a “catch now, report later” process, meaning players can start a report while in-game, record audio and continue playing, thus minimizing disruption during game play . The clip will remain on the player’s console for 24 hours, so they have the option to send it immediately or to wait. Xbox will also send a reminder if the player does not complete the reporting process within 24 hours, after which the footage will be automatically deleted. This new feature, Microsoft says, is the result of extensive research and community feedback, including Xbox Ambassadors. It will be distributed first as part of the Xbox Insiders program and will subsequently be available to console players in the English-speaking markets (United States, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand). The company is currently exploring and testing other languages ​​as well.