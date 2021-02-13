The entrance is discreet and the premises warm. By pushing the glass door in the center Emmaus Connect from Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), the smile of Shah and Brenda welcomes the visitor. In civic service, the two young women guide, inform and advise. “The people we receive are often disillusioned, damaged by their life course and when we manage to help them, to make them smile, it’s nice,” says Brenda. They must feel welcome. “

Founded in 2013, the Connect branch of the association works on a daily basis to reduce this digital divide which has become “one of the very great social injustices of our time” explains Marie Talhouarne. “By 2022, continues the head of operations in Saint-Denis, all administrative procedures will be done online, which is already 80% the case today. However, behind each of the supposed progress brought about by the digitization of procedures – simplicity, speed, accessibility – in reality hides a major cause of exclusion. A stake globally minimized and, in some cases, completely ignored by public authorities.

We receive homeless people, migrants, with a lot of formalities to do, in the prefecture and elsewhere. M. TALHOUARNE, from Emmaüs Connect

“For me, the digital divide was my grandmother who doesn’t know how to use a smartphone,” jokes Brenda, “but the reality is very different. And the confinement that lowered the curtain at many public service reception points made the situation even worse. From March to May, the Dionysian local completely closed its doors but not during the second confinement. “We only continued to sell refills, that’s the priority,” says Marie.

It is about selling refills for mobile phones at a reduced price. Around 50% less than on the market thanks to a partnership, from the start, between Emmaüs and the operator SFR. A “solidarity counter” which also allows the most precarious to acquire at a lower cost what to equip themselves. “During the second confinement, details the person in charge of the room, we sold 97 computers, 100 phones, 53 smartphones, 58 SIM cards and 800 mobile top-ups. This is one of the three services offered by Emmaüs Connect beneficiaries.

Users left to their own devices

Alongside this, the association sets up introductory workshops which allow, in 12 hours of lessons supervised by volunteers, to learn the basics of computers. Finally, “connected hotlines” offer individual support for procedures on the Internet. “The health crisis has removed public services from users and many, who used to go to town hall or to a social worker, found themselves alone, completely lost,” explains Brenda. The young woman pauses for a second, then resumes: “It’s contradictory in the end, this tool is supposed to bring us closer, and finally, it isolates, it excludes. “

For the month of January alone, in Saint-Denis, 60 new beneficiaries pushed through the doors ofEmmaus Connect. “Lots of old people, who sometimes come just to talk to someone. We know them well, we call them our big talkers, ”smiles Brenda. But not only. “There is no typical profile, we receive a lot of homeless people and a lot of people from a migratory path. They have many procedures to do, in the prefecture and elsewhere, ”explains Marie Talhouarne. “But we’re not here to do them for them,” she continues. Our goal, our mission, is that they understand and know how to use the IT tool, even at a minimum. This is the condition for reducing the digital divide. An essential battle, today even more than a year ago.