The winter blues strikes many Dutch people. Online psychologists must also help ease the strain on mental health today. They are quicker to approach and if you can do it from your own living room, the barrier to seeking help may be less. But do you really get to speak to them quickly and is video calling with your psychologist just as effective as talking 'offline'?











More than 75,000 Dutch people are waiting for mental health care, according to figures from the Dutch Healthcare Authority. This waiting time is too long for more than 27,000 people. After all, healthcare providers and insurers have agreed a maximum period of time, also known as the Treek standard, which is exceeded in many cases.

Video calling with a psychologist is seen as a solution for many waiting. When someone receives a referral from their GP, they can see a psychologist the same day. At least that is what digital healthcare provider Mindler promises. “It is indeed as simple as it sounds,” says Timo Spijkers of Mindler. “At the moment there are twenty psychologists immediately available, eight to whom you can go tomorrow.”

GPs are gatekeepers

But if you don’t have that referral yet, you have to arrange it first. And that can be an obstacle, says Spijkers. “General practitioners are indeed very busy at the moment, there are many patients who need help.” In addition, general practitioners are gatekeepers of care and they determine whether or not you will have access to psychological help. “You often first have a meeting with the practice nurse, who helps determine whether further help is needed.”



In Sweden, where Mindler comes from, this step is skipped. And there a consultation with a psychologist is also a lot cheaper: every citizen is entitled to twenty sessions per year for about 10 euros per consultation. Spijkers: ,,I hope that one day this will also be introduced here. But we are in a Dutch healthcare system where you need a referral. I don’t see that changing in the coming years.” Until then, Mindler hopes to make finding psychological help in the Netherlands a lot more accessible.

Lighter complaints

OpenUp also tries to do that. You can go to this online psychologist without a referral, but the conversations are not reimbursed by your health insurance. However, by your employer, if they have a collaboration with the service. An introductory meeting is always free and after that you pay 99 euros for three sessions as a private individual.

Just like with Mindler, a conversation with OpenUp is quickly arranged, says Margit Nooteboom, psychologist at OpenUp. Our aim is to be available for an interview within 24 hours. You can contact us for everything related to mental well-being. We believe in making professional psychological counseling available to everyone. Because it often helps to express and share your thoughts and emotions.”

The online psychologist is a specialist in minor complaints, requests for help that are preventive in nature. Such as: how do you ensure that you no longer take your work into the weekend, so that you can, for example, prevent yourself from ending up in a burnout. Nooteboom of OpenUp: ,,If a client indicates that he is a bit gloomier, then with the right support we can prevent someone from having to be referred to further help.” Also a way to shorten the long waiting lists in mental health care.

If you are dealing with serious psychological complaints, it is wise to call in other help, says Nooteboom. “If it turns out that there are deeper challenges, we help find another, more appropriate resource.”

Online contact sometimes more effective

An online environment is very suitable for minor problems. Because you can still help someone on their way, even if you only see each other through a screen, says Nooteboom. “We notice that some people are a bit sceptical because an online conversation would not be personal. Then they are positively surprised once they have had their first conversation. You can get to know someone very well on film. Online contact is just as effective or sometimes even more effective.”



That is also what Spijkers van Mindler says. “Several scientific studies have shown that digital cognitive behavioral therapy is just as effective as when you apply it offline.” But, he says, you have to be open to it. “Some like it very much, others don’t. If that’s the case, don’t do it, because then it won’t work.”

In fact, an online conversation is not much different from a face-to-face session, says Spijkers. The same guidelines and methods are applied. ,,But of course you have to have a good internet connection and be in a place where you won’t be disturbed. You have to be 100 percent in that session.”

Less intimidating

An additional advantage of online sessions is that you don’t have to go anywhere. And that you are in your own environment. According to Spijkers, this has a positive effect on clients. “We had a client who became very calm when the dog sat on his lap.”

Nooteboom also notices a certain calmness in her clients. “Online conversations are more accessible than sitting opposite each other in a consultation room.” The psychologist does not experience an online environment as a barrier at all. Not even in communication.

“The facial expression and intonation of a voice are important factors for making contact. Just like someone’s body language.” And it is also possible to see from a screen whether someone is adopting a defensive attitude or is constantly looking away. “You can really read emotions from a screen. For example, I really notice when someone is a bit tense or gets wet eyes.”

