Online Poker Pauli Äyräs, a poker pro who has made a million, would like to buy an NHL club: “Maybe it’s IFK Helsinki, which I have to settle for”

Äyräs would like to own a sports club in the future, preferably a puck club.

Finn poker professional Pauli Äyräs has earned millions in revenue from online poker and put them to spawn with its large investments in the electric car company Tesla.

Äyräs, 24, said on the IL website Susanne Päivärinnan in an interviewthat his equity portfolio holds Tesla by tens of millions of euros without stating the exact amount.

I’m just playing poker, Äyräs said he was a little bored, but life could be filled in the future by investing and owning a sports club.

Äyräs is a millionaire, but said openly in an interview with Päivärinna that he aspires to become a billionaire.

Plans for a post-poker career are also beginning to take shape.

“All investing and sports are really close to the heart,” Äyräs answered the question about the future. “My dream has been to own a sports club, preferably a hockey club.”

“The biggest dream would be to own an NHL club, but I don’t know how realistic it is. Maybe it’s Helsinki IFK, which I have to settle for if everything goes really well, ”Äyräs said.