The market for purchases in online pharmacies and parapharmacies is growing. “Today online has reached 7-8% of the total, with a growth trend, and is estimated at around 700 million euros”. Nicolò Petrone, CEO of the online platform, explains this to Adnkronos Salute 1000Pharmacieswhich carried out a survey “on approximately 850 thousand orders received online in the last 36 months”, he clarifies, “which explored the purchasing habits of residents of the North, as well as the unique preferences found in Central and Southern Italy”.

The data analysis reveals which products are most popular: supplements; cosmetics and creams; probiotics; products for bones and joints. The main best-selling categories are: vitamins and supplements, followed by ‘food’ and then by face creams and cosmetic products. The research shows that there is a “preference for cosmetics in the Southern region”: in relation to the proportions of overall sales, “the Southern region demonstrates a greater affinity towards cosmetic products”. Regarding the “demand for homeopathic products or alternative natural remedies, an advanced analysis of sales data indicates that the North-East and North-West regions significantly favor these products compared to the South and Sicily”.

The research analyzed the impact of online pharmacy density. “It is higher in some specific regions: Campania (18%), Lombardy (13%), Lazio (10%), Piedmont (9%), Emilia-Romagna (8%) and Puglia (7%)”. The analysis of purchases shows that “the Northern regions show a propensity to wake up early, resulting in a peak in orders from online parapharmacies during the early hours of the morning (from 5 to 8)”. And as regards average spending, “in the Central and Southern regions a distinction is observed with average prices and order sizes significantly lower than in the rest of the country”, concludes the research.