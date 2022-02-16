in collaboration with www.farmaciaforyou.com

2021 was a year of growth for e-commerce, with a total sales value of around € 30.5 billion. Within this exponentially growing sector – according to the B2c eCommerce Observatory report – the online pharmacy sector recorded a new increase in players in circulation, for a total of 1,305 exercises active in 2021.

More than 18 million Italians buy drugs online and pharmaceutical products and the trend for 2022 is set to grow, according to the data of the third edition of the Netcomm Observatory regarding the online pharmacy sector.

The advantages of the online pharmacy

But how do you explain this sustained increase of the protagonists and sales of the sector? The best online pharmacies are able to contextualize the traditional services of the pharmacy in the new digital environmentlending customers the same Attention reserved for them in the sales point in the area.

It is the case of PharmacyForYouone of the largest and most structured online pharmacies in Italy, active in the area since 1980 and landed on the web in 2009, to meet the demands of its hundreds of thousands of customers around the world. By presenting a catalog of more than 200 thousand productsthe e-commerce of FarmaciaForYou offers its customers one timely shipment – in less than 48 working hours e free over € 19.90 – combined with a customer care can provide personalized advice regarding the products to be purchased.

In addition, the loyalty program Fidelity Card For You, which allows customers to access prizes of all kinds in addition to the possibility of being able to try free product samples with every order placed.

The set of these services, which allows you to buy products of all kinds without leaving homehaving them delivered directly to your home (at extremely advantageous prices) is certainly one of the main reasons for the growth of a sector where pharmacyforyou.com is one of the cutting-edge player.

But what products can you buy in online pharmacies?

The pandemic of COVID-19 has, no doubt, initiated a process of digital transformation of the Italians who, both to avoid gatherings and out of simple necessity, have taken the habit of buying pharmaceuticals online.

While browsing the e-commerce of authorized pharmacies and parapharmacies, it is possible to purchase and non-prescription drugs (SOPs) And over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. This decision, daughter of the liberalization of the drug market in 2015is motivated by the fact that i self-medication medicines can be used to treat symptoms of minor, only for a short period of time, without medical intervention. The main types of products that can be purchased are:

Cosmetics ;

Homeopathic medicines;

Supplements ;

Medical devices and health accessories;

Medicines for animals that do not require a prescription.

Furthermore, some fall into these categories common products and much appreciated, by those for mothers and children up to those forhygiene and the phytotherapy.

The categories of best-selling products in pharmacy e-commerce

The changes brought about by the pandemic period have led to a transformation of the habits of Italiansirreversibly modifying also i consumption trend.

The data showed how this was reflected even in the e-commerce shopping field of online pharmaciesshowing us that – absolutely – the podium of the categories of most popular products by the Italians it is composed as follows:

1. Food supplements: they represent just under half of online purchases (42%), with vitamin and mineral salt supplements among the most requested;

2. Cosmetics: the renewed attention to the issue of skin sensitivity by the major cosmetic companies has satisfied the new consumer needsmore and more attentive to skincare after the long period spent at home;

3. Foodstuffs: surprisingly in 3rd place, the category – driven by gluten-free foods and from those relating to infant nutrition – only in 2020-2021 it had an increase in sales of + 138%.

In this constantly changing situation, Pharmacies can no longer limit themselves to physical size of the trade, but they need the new digital context to reach those consumers who wish to purchase pharmaceutical products, without giving up professionalism of your trusted pharmacist.