Online pedophilia: Police, +8% arrests, more victims under 9

In 2022 the National Center for the fight against child pornography online treated 424 cases of online solicitation: once again this year the group of preteens (10-13 years) is the one most involved in techno-mediated sexual interactions (229, equal to 54%) compared to the total. But what is most worrying is “the slow increase in cases relating to children under the age of 9, a trend that has become more consistent since the pandemic”.

This is the alarm launched by the annual report of the Police postal and communications, which points out how social networks and online video games are “the places of contact between minors and adults most frequently the scene of harmful interactions”. Probably due to the end of the health emergency and social isolation, last year the global circulation of online child pornography material appeared to have decreased but a total of 4,542 cases were handled, which allowed 1,463 people to be investigated (3% more than the previous year), of which 149 arrested (8% more) for crimes related to techno-mediated abuse against minors. On the prevention front, 25,696 sites were monitored, of which 2,622 were blacklisted and obscured (3% more than in 2021), as they contained child pornography content.

Instead, there was a slight decrease in the cases of cyberbullying which can be interpreted as the “effect of the normalization of the habits of the boys: it cannot be excluded that the return to a social life without restrictions has had a positive influence on the quality of peer relationships”. Of the 323 cases of cyberbullying treated in 2022 (29.4% less than the previous year) 219 concerned victims aged 14-17, 87 cases victims aged 10-13 and 17 cases victims under 9. A slight increase (+9.4%) minors reported for cyberbullying (128).

Even the phenomenon of so-called “sextortion” has recently been affecting more and more minor victims, with more harmful effects: the shame that young people feel prevents them from asking for help from their parents or peers in front of whom they feel guilty of having trusted perfect and “comely” strangers. And the feeling of feeling trapped is often amplified by the difficulty in paying the requested sums of money. During the year, 130 cases were treated, most of which in the 14-17 age range, more often to the detriment of male victims. As part of the reports relating to the publication of child pornography content on social networks, then emerged “the phenomenon whereby the reputation of the various owners of social profiles is damaged through the publication of scabrous material of a child pornography nature with massive abusive access to profiles private individuals of unsuspecting citizens and people with media, political or other relevance”.

