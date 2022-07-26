Everything can be done online, even buy a car. But when it comes to a new car above all, with some exceptions, Italians like to go and buy it ‘live’. This is confirmed by a survey carried out by Aretè Methodoswhich points out as well 95% of motorists consider it essential to finalize the purchase of the car at the dealershipand even 87% declare that it is essential to conduct all the so-called negotiations in that very place, face to face.

However, the online part has grown exponentially, and is in fact one of the first steps that are taken when one begins to be interested in buying a car. Starting from the configurator you can begin to have clear ideas, of course. But thanks to the network of dealers currently in Italy, with the territory covered after all, there are very few brands that rely only on the contribution of the online store to bring the motorist to perfect everything without ever turning off the screen. Three out of ten Italians are interested in digital consultancy, but without renouncing the finalization in the dealership; six out of ten prefer to leave the house and view the cars on display.

Why are online modes not attractive? By bringing up the so-called digital literacy, which is not something to be taken for granted in this era, 60% of respondents find the purchasing process complicated, unsafe and impersonal. 32% speak instead of the lack of confidence dictated by the absence of a car test, actually a cornerstone of the dealership experience. In fact, 73% of the total sample declared the test drive as essential before buying.

It is not necessarily a negative tone survey. Indeed, from a human point of view it is good to be able to take advantage of such high trust from customers. However, a future is possible where the manufacturers will push more, also for cost reasons, on online platforms: it will therefore be a step to take, at least to evaluate the online platforms just to see “the effect it has”.