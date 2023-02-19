Genius Bet was created by sports journalist Fred Ring and uses methodical analysis to analyze betting houses

Fred Ring34 years old, is a sports journalist and has worked for several television channels, such as SportTV, Young pan It is SBT. He said he has always enjoyed betting on the sports market, but not having an effective strategy has frustrated him with the practice in the past. To enable a safe investment in this market, Fred developed the Genius Bet.

The platform has a “robot” which makes analyzes of the main betting sites around the world to try to assure the bettor a movement “safe”, in the words of the entrepreneur. He explained how his company works in an interview with Podsonhar.

Watch (50min45s):

Genius Bet claims to use a method it calls “arbitration”. Fred spoke in “little mathematical coincidences” that are analyzed en masse in the virtual houses of betting to give an accurate result of the money to be placed on each guess.

According to him, a small investment cannot be expected to yield a much larger amount of money, as, in this way, there would be no way to be sure that the bet would pay off. “It is proportional, secure and scalable”he stated.

For the journalist, the betting market should not be seen as something bad or pejorative, but rather as an investment. The moment money is invested and reverted to a greater value, there is no way to characterize a harmful practice.

He says he encourages his customers to be aware that the amount is bet responsibly and guarantees a profit. Your goal would be “bring financial education to the gambler”.

According to Fred, Genius Bet’s analysis makes it impossible to develop a gambling addiction. The play would be so safe that, when the money was invested, the player would already know that he would profit.

For early career entrepreneurs, Fred gave the followingmessage for you: “For those who want to undertake, do not be afraid, have courage”. At times it may seem like everything is going to go wrong, and that’s normal. Even so, one must proceed and pursue their goals.

GENIUS BET X-RAY