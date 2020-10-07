Camping and parking space guide app from ADAC: Find the right place for the motorhome

If you are traveling with a large motorhome, you want to get lost as little as possible and find a suitable parking space quickly. The ADAC’s navigation app helps with the selection. It describes around 17,000 camping and parking spaces and brings holidaymakers to their destination.

Parking space radar: Contains reviews from users

The parking space radar offers something similar. There are over 12,500 parking spaces listed across Europe. The app also relies on the ratings of the places by the users. There are well over 100,000 entries with which users can get an idea of ​​the respective parking spaces.

Geocaching: In search of hidden treasures

There are even special apps for friends of geocaching: The application called Geocaching not only shows where caches are nearby. There is also real-time search. Geocaching trips can also be planned in the paid version. Cgeo for Android or Cachly for iOS are also alternatives.

Waze, Openstreetmap, Navmii: General alternatives to Google Maps

If you have nothing to do with hiking, motorcycling or cycling, but simply don’t like Google Maps, you will also find navigation apps without special functions. In several tests by consumer magazines and IT magazines and portals, Waze or Navmii are repeatedly among the best alternatives. Free maps for hiking, biking or topographic maps are also available from Openstreetmap, an international project that aims to create a free world map. More than 2 million users work on this, constantly refining the map material.

What else you should know: The pitfalls of the payment apps

Most of these apps have a basic version that you can use for free. However, additional map material or functions often have to be purchased. One should note: “Before you spend money on an app, you should look carefully whether the content offers what you want,” says Christine Steffen, lawyer at the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer center. However, one should not be blinded by terms such as “Premium”: There are providers who offer the user “Premium plus” or “Premium pro” with even more functions after purchasing the premium version.

You usually have a 14-day right of return when buying online. “However, the provider can also switch this off by asking the customer to agree to a so-called immediate execution,” says Steffen.

The reason for this is understandable: a paid function can be used immediately if it has been paid for. So if you activate it on a Friday, for example, you could use it to hike or bike on Saturday and write to the provider on Sundays that you don’t use the premium function, but would like your money back. “However, it must be made very clear to the user that the right of withdrawal may expire in this case,” says the consumer advocate. If this is not the case, it remains. The user then gets their money back if they return the app within 14 days.

“It also plays a role whether it is a one-off payment or whether you take out a subscription,” says Steffen. If the withdrawal period has expired or the right of withdrawal has already expired, the contract can be properly terminated. If you want to cancel such a subscription, you can often do so easily in the settings of the smartphone. However, it is not enough to just delete the app from the device.

Free of charge: This is usually based on paying with data

Basically, however, nothing speaks against paid apps. “Because if you don’t pay with money, you usually give your data a price,” says the consumer advocate. However, this does not automatically mean that a paid app does not excessively collect personal data. “It is worth taking a look at the privacy policy. You can also forbid some access to many smartphones, ”she says. An example: A navigation app must of course be able to locate the user in order to show him the way. However, it is sufficient if access to the location is activated when using the app. The app does not usually need access to the phone book.

Christine Steffen also advises buying the apps only through the official stores, because there is less risk of getting to a dubious provider and of downloading malware onto your smartphone.