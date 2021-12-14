Just one click to listen to the new LUC-Y playlist created to offer information and insights to people with hereditary retinal dystrophies and respond to the doubts also of family members and caregivers. The new digital space, which enriches the Innovations for Life YouTube channel, promoted by Novartis, was created with the aim of explaining and describing the advanced therapies resulting from scientific advances in the field of cellular, molecular and gene biotechnology, a source of hope and care for patients affected by rare and genetic diseases. This is what is reported in an article published by Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

“Hereditary retinal dystrophies – says Francesca Simonelli, Director of the AOU Vanvitelli Eye Clinic in Naples – are a group of rare diseases affecting the retina, genetically determined and which mainly affect children and young adults. A progressive degeneration of the photoreceptors of the retina (cones and rods) over time leads to a severe reduction of vision up to low vision and blindness, with important repercussions on the quality of life of patients and family members “.

Although they affect 1 in 4,000 people and represent the first cause of blindness in childhood and working age, they are still little known diseases. In fact, there remains little information on which diagnostic procedure to undertake, on the therapeutic options available, on the role of genetic counseling, but also erroneous beliefs on issues such as low vision and visual impairment. These are the macro-topics addressed in the playlist and which derive from the analysis of the stories of those who struggle daily against hereditary retinal dystrophy.

The playlist and its contents created to tell about hereditary retinal dystrophies – we read in the article – are inspired by the results highlighted by the BIRDS study – the Beat of IRD Stories, created by the Istud Sanità e Salute Foundation, with the patronage of Retina Italia Onlus and promoted by Novartis. A narrative medicine project conceived with the aim of collecting narratives on the experiences of people with retinal disease associated with the RPE 65 gene from three different perspectives – that of patients, family members and care professionals – to understand the life experiences with a low vision condition in Italy and the methods of approach and assistance to the person with this disease.

The study shows that during the day 33% of the patients involved do not perceive any limitation in walking on the street, after sunset 83% feel unable to do so; 25% have difficulty in carrying out domestic activities during the day, a percentage that reaches 75% in the evening. Even taking a bus is a problem for 17% of respondents during the day, but in the absence of light the percentage reaches 83%.

“Living with such a disabling pathology as a retinal dystrophy is tiring: a sense of inadequacy, fear for the future, a tendency to isolate oneself with the risk of depression, to which are added the daily difficulties at school and at work, are the daily battles to be face up to. However, it is possible – comments Assia Andrao, President of Retina Italia Onlus -. It is certainly a complex and difficult path, the first step of which is to know one’s illness, to be able to exploit one’s possibilities, but also to be able to acquire the skills and weapons to fight against prejudices and stereotypes. Correct communication and the creation of new in-depth channels in which to find useful and accredited information, but also the experiences of other people, are certainly essential elements to support patients and family members in this process “.