Your gemstone guru has arrived! If you have been hopping on a trend of gemstone earrings for a while but don’t know where to begin with online jewelry shopping, then this blog post is for you. Let’s begin!

The Everlasting Jewelry Trend: What’s so Great about Gemstone Earrings?

Who doesn’t love Milan Fashion Week? In 2023, the new maximalist approach to earrings was a hit. And, it will be very unlikely if you don’t fall in love with the asymmetric earrings to everyday drops. Now imagine if you had those with an irresistible pop of colors that goes well with your clothes and suits you better. That’s what gemstone earring is all about.

Let’s circle back a bit about earrings. We have been wearing them since the bronze age, especially gemstones. What’s not to like about it?–Gemstone earrings simply are an art that shows the brilliance of the color and unlimited versatility and adds a slice of elegance. In the past, during the age of ancient Egyptians, valuable stones like Turquoise, Lapis Lazuli, and Jasper were famous. Even Pharaohs wore it, and all decoratively celebrated it. That’s how its significance to today’s world spread like wildfire. And given that these gemstone earrings make a statement on their own and possess the power to transform how you feel about your looks, it is an everlasting jewelry trend and will forever be.

In the present day, we wear specific gems like–

Diamond

Sapphire

Natural lolite blue mystic quartz

Natural Red and Rhodolite Garnet

Blue Topaz

Smoky quartz and more!

We wear them in various styles and colors on different occasions. On top of that, they are highly accessible, and anyone can buy them through online jewelry shopping and wear them.

How to Choose the Right Earrings for Your Face Shape?

Now that you know its importance, you might want to buy gemstone earrings. But, before buying any earrings, be it gem infused, it’s always important to know what kind of earrings will flatter your face and will look the best on you. Here’s a quick guide–

Oval face shape: If your forehead and jawline are the same width and you have a wider cheekbone area, you have an oval-shaped face. Lucky you! Because almost any style of earrings will suit your face shape. You can wear teardrop or oval-shaped gemstone earrings. And it will be best if you avoid heavy or overwhelming earrings.

Round face shape: If you have full cheeks and a rounded jawline, you have a round face. So, with earrings, you should always strive to elongate and add more angles to your face. And hence earrings with long (dangling) and vertical (dropping) lines will help you create an illusion of an elongated profile. Similarly, as for the shapes of the gemstones, you should opt for shapes like rectangles, squares, or trapezoids that can balance out the face’s fullness.

Square face shape: If your forehead, cheeks, and jawlines have a similar width, then you have a square face. If you still aren’t so sure about it, then look if your jawline is square. If it’s square, then congratulations, you have Angelina Jolie-shaped face! With a face shape like yours, softening your strong jawline with earrings that can add curves and lengths is better. So, wear a circular hoop or chandelier gemstone earrings to accentuate your cheekbones.

Heart face shape: If your forehead is wide, but your chin is narrow, then your face is heart-shaped. If you can’t see it, try making a heart with the outside of your face or look at our very own Harry Styles! With a face shaped like yours, it’s best to balance your wider forehead by drawing attention to the lower part of your face. So wear gemstone earrings that are triangular or teardrop in shape.

Why Gemstone Earrings Can Be Perfect for Anyone?

You see–there’s a gemstone for everyone! From Diamonds, Sapphires, and Emeralds to Rubies, you can wear them everywhere if you know what shape of earrings suits you. Its alluring beauty and endless designs can also cater to your personal styles and preferences.

Here are more reasons why they are an excellent choice for anyone–

Versatility: The gemstone earrings can 100% outshine your outfit and be the talk of the party! You can also pair them with different outfits easily.

Personalization: Each gemstone has specific meanings as they represent birthstones. So you can choose that gemstone and wear it to feel special.

Timelessness: It remains fashionable throughout the years. Hence, it never goes out of style!

How to Choose the Right Jewelry for Your Outfit?–Selecting the Correct Gemstone Earrings

Now let’s discuss choosing the right gemstone earrings to match your outfit. Here are the steps–

Step 1: Know Your Occasion

To choose the right earrings, or any jewelry for that matter, you need to be aware of what you are attending. Is it a formal event/a casual gathering? For casual gatherings like brunch, consider smaller and simpler designs with semi-precious stones like amethyst, citrine, or garnet. But wear precious stones like diamonds, rubies, and sapphires with intricate designs for formal events.

Step 2: See the Color of Your Outfit

Always choose outfits and gemstones that complement each other. So, if you are wearing an outfit with cool shades of green or blue, wear gemstones like aquamarine, emerald, etc. But if your outfit has warmer shades like red and orange, wear ruby, garnet, or citrine.

Step 3: Facial Features

From the previous section, we highlighted that the shape of your earrings should perfectly accentuate your facial features. So refer to it and choose the ones that soften or highlight your features.

Exploring the Prices of Good Quality Gemstone Earrings

The world has gone online. With the ease of getting quality and authentic gemstone earrings, it’s best to do online jewelry shopping. However, before buying from it, it’s better to research online reviews and look at their certification or guarantees for the product. And know that you don’t have to splurge your money to get good quality gemstone earrings. For instance, Natural lolite blue mystic quartz gemstone drop earrings cost $41, and smoky natural quartz gemstone clip earrings cost just $53. Hence, gemstone earrings come in various price points. So explore as much as you want.

Ready to Shine?

Gemstone earrings help to make a statement. It’s better to choose an earring according to your face shape and outfit. However, it doesn’t matter what earrings you wear if you feel good about yourself. But don’t stop pairing gemstone earrings to look perfect!