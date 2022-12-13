With the aim of solving the doubts generated by fake news on the web and being ever closer to patients and caregivers, Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson Group, launches ‘Janssen with you’ (https://www.janssenconte.it/it-it/), a digital platform of an informative nature on some pathologies that have the greatest impact on people’s health. According to a survey carried out by Doxa Pharma – reports the company in a note – 58% of Italians use the internet assiduously to retrieve information in the health field less than one in ten individuals believe in the reliability of online health information and in any case 53% of those interviewed express skepticism.

Designed for multi-device access, from mobile, tablet and desktop, the ‘Janssen with you’ platform is easy to navigate and allows direct access to a digital environment of 8 pathology websites with content updated on a monthly basis and with useful services such as ‘The expert answers’, or the possibility of having a team of specialized doctors ready to answer any doubts. The pandemic has caused interruptions and slowdowns in prevention activities and delayed screening, diagnosis and treatment, exacerbating the sense of uncertainty and the need to retrieve information on one’s state of health. Furthermore, during this period, the phenomenon of online fake news exploded, with conflicting voices and often coming from unreliable sources.

“At Janssen we believe in collaboration with patients, caregivers and health professionals and we take steps to make it increasingly synergistic. With ‘Janssen with you’, we want to propose a simplified approach to be ever closer to our stakeholders, helping them to correctly find the information they need, curbing fake news and unreliable sources – he says Federica Mazzotti, Commercial excellence & business transformation Director of Janssen Italy -. We work every day for a future where diseases are a thing of the past and we are convinced that digital can help achieve our mission”.

The pandemic crisis – continues the company note – has undoubtedly accelerated the digitization process also in the world of health, but not always in the correct direction. In fact, the perception of reliability of the data available online remains generally limited, even if those who are more accustomed to looking for information (37%) also seem to be more aware of the correct use of the internet and return higher levels of perceived reliability.

In 36% of cases, the information retrieved online leads the person to request a consultation with the doctor for confirmation. The searches that are mostly carried out online concern specific symptoms (39%) on certain pathologies (30%), while only 15% search for the names of doctors or hospitals.

The questionnaire shows that, thanks to the research carried out on the web, 21% of the interviewees stated that the online research “improved my state of mind in relation to a diagnosis or disease” and 16% implemented virtuous behaviors for your health, such as quitting smoking.