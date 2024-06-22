“I’m making an appointment for Sunday, what happens is that my dad passed away a few days ago and I had to leave urgently,” this is how a Facebook scammer tries to hook his victims into depositing the advance payment he asks for. the rent of an attractive house due to the space it offers and the low cost, given the high demand for the service recorded on social networks.

The user, identified as Paulina Alvarado, waits for the interlocutor to “fall”, and then asks him for a thousand pesos to make an appointment and show him the house.

In his attempt, he claims that he has been working as a dentist in a trustworthy hospital for six years and that his father died, to justify that he is not in the city.

This is how cases of scams abound on this social network, given the demand for houses and apartments for rent, a follow-up by El Diario shows.

Scammers show photos of supposed houses for rent. For example, in the “Economic Rents Cd Juárez” group, a newly created profile published a house located in the Cuernavaca subdivision, which has private security, offering “garage for two vehicles”, “living room”, which “ a contract would be made for a minimum of 6 months”, that “we do accept pets, not very large breeds and that they are kept clean.”

Another user named Paulina González offers something similar, from “pets are accepted as long as they are clean,” to “I am interested in having my house taken care of for several years.”

“It will be available to see starting tomorrow, we would be showing it from 4 in the afternoon to 8 at night, it is during the time that we have the opportunity due to our work, I still have appointments available, payment of monthly rent is being requested. deposit and proof of income for the last two months,” the publication says.

However, they are never available to physically show what they offer, under the argument that “they have a lot of work,” or that they left the city.

Given these cases of fraud, the Cyber ​​Police of the State of Chihuahua alerted citizens to avoid falling into deception.

He asked to verify that these are legally established companies, to avoid giving access and confidential information to strangers, to be suspicious of newly created users and to be wary of offers that are too attractive.

If you have been a victim or detect any of these fraudulent actions, the Cyber ​​Police asked to make a report to the following email: [email protected]or, go in person to the area Prosecutor’s Office.