Behind the anonymity of the Internet, hundreds of comments justify or glorify the gesture of the terrorist who killed Samuel Paty, Friday, October 16. All platforms are concerned: Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. A wave of hatred that the government wants to end: “Since the assassination of this professor, 80 investigations have been opened into online hate. All those who, apologically, explained that this professor had been looking for him“, declares the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin.



According to the Union of Jewish Students in France, the Internet amplifies hatred. Last August, the association attacked Twitter for its lack of moderation. Me Stéphane Lilti, UEJF lawyer, explains: “Daily, they receive reports. They are reported to have illegal content. We realize that the tweets are never removed. We have here proof that social networks have a very important role in the spread of hatred.“. MP Laetitia Avia tried to toughen up legislation on hateful content. His bill provided for a withdrawal of publications within 24 hours but the text was partly censored by the Constitutional Council.

