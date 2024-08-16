The importance of knowing how to make distinctions

In recent days, the FIA ​​President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, announced a tightening of sanctions – without going into further detail for the moment – ​​towards drivers and team members who will express “negative comments” towards the race officials. The reason given is that investigations have shown the existence of a correlation between the criticisms and protests expressed by the Circus protagonists and the online abuses suffered by the commissionersrace direction and more generally anyone who occupies a ‘referee’ role in the world of motorsport.

The aim, that is to counteract the gratuitous insults that are often read in abundance on social networks, is noble and absolutely understandable. The means to do so, that is punish expressions of dissent expressed from the protagonists of motorsport towards a judgment ‘arbitration’but it can be dangerous. There are some key points called ‘right to criticize’ And ‘freedom of expression’ and they must be able to be preserved, without fear that any observation might give rise to keyboard haters, who unfortunately feed themselves without necessarily needing an external ‘push’.

We don’t censor pilots who criticize

It is obvious that it is it is sacrosanct to punish those pilots or managers who offend the stewards in interviews or in radio messagesbut it is also right to ask a distinction between insults (or even ‘incitement to offense’, if we want to call it that) and ‘simple’ disagreement. The hope of the writer is that at this point the pilots will not be prevented from expressing themselves by contesting, perhaps even in a harsh but respectful manner, decisions that they do not agree with. This would in fact be a further ‘censorship’ towards the protagonists of a sport who – compared to the past – already have much less freedom to convey their real thoughts and state of mind to the public without being ‘filtered’ by the press offices.

Punishing excesses is right, but preventing any type of criticism, complaint or recrimination would only risk limiting the possibility of expressing oneself. without having any guarantee of truly freeing social channels from those who enjoy spreading hatred and who is certainly not a true motorsport fan.