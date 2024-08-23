Ben Sulayem’s speech

Last August 14th the president of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayemhas posted a message on social media in which he took a rather clear position on the criticisms made by drivers and team principals towards the Race Stewards. The Emirati has in fact explained how “Recent research shows a direct link” between the negative comments of drivers and team members and “the‘increase in online hate and abuse towards Commissioners’. Hence the decision to amend the definition of ‘misconduct’ within the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.

Max’s answer

“Before anything else I would say: don’t broadcast team radio!“, was Verstappen’s prompt response on his home weekend in Zandvoort. The Dutch world champion then analysed: “This would solve much of the problem. If people don’t hear things, they just don’t know what’s being said. In every sport, something bad is always said when a decision is made, only other athletes don’t have a microphone under their noses. Now people hear everything and talk about it on social media, it all starts from there.”

Verstappen’s thoughts then extended to the messages of hate received from the drivers themselves and their families: “It’s not just about the officials of the sport, it’s something general. It shouldn’t just be about the Stewards and the FIA. When I read something like that I think I understand it, but it’s a problem that many other people have to deal with and not just them.”