Ferrari-Virtual Gaming Worlds

Ferrari announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), a global technology company specializing in creating the most advanced online social games. Under the new multi-year agreement, which will take effect from the first Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season in Bahrain (3-5 March 2023), VGW will become Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari.

Passion for innovation

Lorenzo GiorgettiFerrari’s Chief Racing Revenue Officer said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of VGW as a Premium Partner. A leading gaming technology company that shares our passion for innovation and thinking outside the box. We look forward to working with them to bring new activities and experiences to our loyal and passionate fans“.

Global branding

“We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari, one of the world’s most iconic global brands. We look forward to working together and starting our new phase of growth, with a company with such a rich and successful history in motorsport and with a brand synonymous with victories, results, passion and luxury,” he has declared Laurence Escalante, founder, president and chief executive officer of VGW. “F1 is a hugely appealing global sport that has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, particularly in the United States, and there is no better brand than Ferrari. We may operate in different industries, but we share similar beliefs about the importance of technology and teamwork for performance, as well as the importance of a passion that unites us all”.