Before reaching the age of majority, Unai Garma, a 26-year-old from Bilbao, had already created an account in an online gambling house. From betting one euro on the weekend with friends to watch soccer matches “with more excitement,” he began to be aware of the risked money at all hours from his mobile phone. It was at that moment when the dependency worsened. “Betting online gives you many facilities to do it whenever you want and whatever it is,” says Garma. Online gambling multiplies addiction risks six-fold, report says Gambling prevalence study from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, presented at the end of October.

Of the more than one and a half million active online players in Spain, 11.54% have symptoms of risk of gambling, while, of those who play in person, the percentage is reduced to 1.77%, according to the same report. Slot machines, with 52%, or sports betting, with 18%, are two of the most risky segments. The survey carried out on more than 18,000 homes understands lying, loss of control, worry or interference in other areas of daily life as symptoms, among others.

There are two factors that enhance Internet addiction: the ease of playing at any time and anywhere and losing track of the money bet. Garma corroborates both and says that while she was betting from her room or at the university “no one noticed.” Another rehabilitated former player, a 44-year-old Galician who prefers to remain anonymous, also confirms the reasons for the greater risk. “You are not aware of money; There was one day when I won a lot and the next day I blew it,” he recalls. In his case, he directly started betting online so he wouldn’t be discovered. It was in 2008, when his wife lost her job. The addiction lasted more than a decade and left a trail of debt that she is still paying back.

For the Valencian psychologist specialized in gambling addictions Sara Meca, online betting has some variables that increase the risk. “Environmental characteristics, such as intimacy, comfort or ease, or structural characteristics, such as the immediacy of the reward or speed, are aggravated,” argues Meca. An idea with which the technical director of the Spanish Federation of Rehabilitated Gamblers of Chance (FEJAR), Juan Lamas, agrees, who argues that there are four traits that affect addiction: “Accessibility, availability, anonymity and the age of start”.

Taking a look at any betting house is enough to verify the infinite possibilities to risk that there are. At all hours, every day of the year. From the corner kicks that are going to be taken in a soccer game to who is going to win the next point in a tennis game. Obsessed with recovering money stolen from the family piggy bank or borrowed from her friends, Garma says that she even bet on “a Thai badminton game or greyhound racing,” without even knowing who was participating.

The endless supply and the change in consumption trends are symptoms of the rise of online gambling and betting in the last decade. The business volume has not stopped growing, going from 110 million euros of revenue in the first quarter of 2012 to 824 million in the first quarter of 2023, according to the National Markets and Competition Commission.

Currently, online gambling represents 8.7% of total gambling spending – the difference between the amounts deposited and withdrawn by customers – and has maintained its upward trend since it was regulated in 2011, according to he Gaming yearbook in Spain 2022, prepared by the Gaming Business Council.

Anxiety and insomnia

The specific stimuli with the won bets were an exception among a feeling of constant anxiety, according to both rehabilitated players. Garma was “embarrassed” to meet with her group of friends in case they brought up the subject. “He lived in constant restlessness, with nervousness and without being able to sleep,” he says.

The dream was also one of the first victims in the case of the rehabilitated Galician player. “Sometimes I would wake up at three in the morning and check how the results were going; Other times, I did it as soon as I got up,” he remembers. An obsession that prevented him from enjoying “a dinner with colleagues or a conversation with his wife,” since his mind wandered to thoughts of gambling.

The psychologist alludes to this loss of circles as one of the main symptoms when the addiction is more developed. “There is anxiety and financial stress that ends up distancing you from the social, family and work areas,” explains Meca.

The 26-year-old from Bilbao was caught by his family when he had been hiding it for “about a year and a half”. They offered him the choice between starting group therapy to rehabilitate himself or kicking him out of the house, and he chose the first option. “It was my birthday and that’s when I opened my eyes. In therapy there were older people who said they were in debt, that they had had to sell their car or that they had gotten divorced. At 20 years old, I was scared,” Garma confesses. It was not so easy for the 44-year-old Galician, that he fell back into the game. “It is a lifelong disease. I try to control it and stay alert, but I wouldn’t put my hand in the fire for myself,” he says.

The preference for online or in-person gaming has a generational component. The population between 18 and 45 accesses mainly through the internet, while, from 46 onwards, the in-person option is the favorite. Gender is also a distinguishing factor: among online gamblers, around 80% are men, a percentage that drops to 52% in the case of those who bet in physical places.

The digitalization of the younger population is one of the arguments put forward by the majority online gaming association, JDigital, in a statement published after learning of the study, to explain this trend. They also believe that the “greater visibility of the symptoms of possible problems related to gambling responds to the younger population’s greater awareness of aspects related to mental health.”

With the aim of reducing gambling addiction, the Council of Ministers approved a royal decree in November 2020 that regulated the advertising of betting houses. The rule prohibits sports sponsorships and the appearance of famous people and relegates advertisements to the early morning hours, between one and five.

The legislation approved in 2020 specified articles 7 and 8 of the Gambling Regulation Law of 2011. This Wednesday, the General Directorate of Gambling Regulation, dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, closed 14 web portals and imposed fines for a total value of more than 71 million euros.

Despite the intermittent rehabilitation process, the former Galician player values ​​​​having recovered his previous life. “My wife has been the machine of my life, she has put up with me a lot,” he says excitedly. Garma has remained linked to the world of gaming, but from the side of awareness, and has promoted the A 90 Degrees project, focused on the prevention and detection of gambling addiction. He also uses his Tik Tok account —@ugarma14— to share your experience. “I wanted to lend a hand, that my experience would serve to contribute that grain of sand,” says Garma.

