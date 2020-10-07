Gaming time has increased massively among teenagers

More boredom and more opportunities: The gaming times of children and young people were also massively increased in the lockdown.

In May alone, they were online with games like Fortnite, Roblox and Co. on weekdays for an average of 139 minutes, 75 percent more than in autumn 2019. This shows a current study by addiction experts at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). They warn: “There are signs that computer game addiction could even worsen due to the pandemic.”

Even before Corona, the gaming behavior of almost 700,000 children and adolescents was considered questionable

Sven Frisch is currently experiencing what the figures in the study mean in everyday life while working as a therapist at the Caritas addiction counseling center in Munich.

There, inquiries from concerned parents, who fear that their children will slip into addiction click by click: “At the beginning of the lockdown, they were still happy that the children were busy. But that is tipped. Many now no longer know what to do. “

Every gamer can ask himself if he has a guilty conscience

Be it addiction to gambling or betting: In fact, it is often difficult for friends, family and acquaintances to recognize a beginning addiction. “When in doubt, nobody will notice that someone is overdoing it,” says psychologist Hayer. There are hardly any external signs: Online addicts have no alcohol flag or puncture marks like drug addicts: “That is the dangerous thing about this hidden addiction.”

The phenomenon applies to the gambler who constantly increases his limit for the next kick in football betting or online poker, as well as to the excessive gamer who turns night into day in the hunt for a higher level. Both can satisfy their addiction anywhere – with PC, mobile phone or game console – at any time and often anonymously.

Still, there are ways to counter addiction. Sometimes it can help if, for example, a sports bettor asks himself whether he had a guilty conscience when placing the bet. “If he says yes, then that indicates something has gone wrong,” explains Hayer. And therapist Frisch adds: “The first step out of an online addiction is to disclose your problem to family and friends.” Then rules can be established – for example for using the WLAN or the game console.

Those who have reached the point of admitting their problem are not left alone. Hayer: “There is a well-developed network of offers of help here. At the beginning, talking to a gambling addiction hotline is often enough. “