Mumbai: Online fraud attempts against Indian enterprises doubled in the early days of the lockdown imposed to control the Corona virus epidemic. Giving this information on Tuesday, the company with information and internal vision of America said that as the order of opening of the economy started, the cases of fraud attempts also started to decrease.

This company, called Trans Union, found that online fraud attempts against Indian businesses in the first phase of lockdown increased 121 percent over the period before the epidemic (January 1 to March 10, 2020).

The company has said that as soon as the work started from May 19 to July 25, these fraud attempts started to decline and such efforts were reduced by 29 percent compared to the first phase of lockdown.

The company offers solutions to prevent fraud. The company monitors more than 40 thousand websites and apps and monitors intelligence on transactions worth billions of dollars.

Shaleen Srivastava, head of fraud, diagnosis and alternative data at Trans Union’s India-based office, said these fraudsters failed in their efforts because of the security measures adopted by enterprises.

