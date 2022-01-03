Italy system is the new fair on line dedicated to Italian companies, who thus have the opportunity to present their products and services to generate networks and create commercial opportunities. It can be visited by connecting to site of Italy system.

The online fair allows you to follow webinar dedicated and learn more about all the brands participating in the virtual event. Among the leading companies is the Stellantis Group.

Online fair of Italian companies

In the online fair in addition to Stellantis there are numerous Italian companies involved. A leading role is occupied by managing directors who, through their interventions, aim to inspire the community of Italian managers and entrepreneurs.

From the platform, in fact, it is possible to access the interviews released by Santo Ficili, Stellantis Italy Country Manager; Silvia De Dominicis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson Medical; Daniele Bandiera, Chief Executive Officer of Italiana Petroli; Aureliano Cicala – General Manager of MSC Cruises; Walter Ruffinoni, CEO of NTT DATA Italy and EMEA; Fabio Carsenzuola, CEO of Europ Assistance Italia; Alessandro Mercuri, Chief Executive Officer – Deloitte Consulting Italia; Roberto Grasso – Chief Executive Officer Kimbo Caffè; Emmanuel Raptopoulos, CEO of SAP Italia; Andrea Orcel – Chief Executive Officer of Unicredit.

Home page of Sistema Italia, the new online fair

Not only that: in addition to these personalities, four important trade associations were involved in the project: Assoimprese, Confimi Industria, CIA and Confartigianato.

Stellantis in Sistema Italia

In Sistema Italia, the Stellantis Group plays a leading role, as stated Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis Italy: “Our vocation has always been to connect companies in the area, and for this reason we have developed and promoted a tool capable of expanding contact opportunities by exploiting the digital world.

Sistema Italia is a virtual environment that connects companies, customers and potential customers in this moment of restart to create a system, intensify the relationships between the protagonists of the entire supply chain and develop profitable and profitable relationships together. It also allows us to clearly convey important messages about our vision and the future of our business.

Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy

We strive for excellence and our mission is to lead the energy transition by providing our best human and technological resources.

Here we speak to the B2B world because it is a particularly reactive world, capable of anticipating the trends of the private market. Today, reducing emissions is a priority commitment that concerns everyone, and electrification is a substantial response “.

