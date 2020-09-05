Bihar Faculty Examination Committee (BSEB) has prolonged the final date for filling the net examination kind to seem within the Intermediate Examination 2021. Now college students can apply on-line until 10-09-2020. The date for filling the primary software kind was 4 September 2020.

Based on Bihar Board’s newest data, the official web site of the Intermediate Scholar Committee seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com However the final date was prolonged until 04-09-2020 for filling the net examination software and depositing the charge, which has now been elevated to 10-09-2020.

The board has additionally mentioned that if the scholar’s software has been stuffed by 04-09-2020, however in his software the title of the scholar’s dad and mom, title spelling, photograph, date of start, caste, faith, nationality, class, gender If there’s any modification associated to the topic and so forth., then he can get it rectified by way of the pinnacle of his institute.

In case of any inconvenience in filling the net examination kind or depositing the appliance charge, the issue may be resolved by informing the committee’s helpline numbers – 0612-2230039 and 2235161 or on E-Mail Id- [email protected]

You too can see the discover of Bihar Board on this regard-