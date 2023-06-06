Finally, Abu Dhabi Police monitored the occurrence of traffic accidents caused by drivers who were busy using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, or take pictures, and other behaviors.

And she confirmed that the violation of being busy with other than the road is classified when passing as a “fatal violation” on the roads, explaining that most accidents occur due to being distracted from the road.

Video clips broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police of real traffic accidents that occurred on highways showed that drivers were preoccupied and did not pay attention to other vehicles, or did not take into account the speed difference with them, or did not leave a sufficient safety distance, which led to serious collisions, including accidents running over pedestrians and crossing the signal. Red lights and collisions with vehicles parked on the road due to congestion.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of the danger of being busy with other than the road while driving the vehicle, stressing that it leads to distraction and is a danger to road users, and leads to painful traffic accidents.

And she stated that the violation of distraction from the road while driving the vehicle in any way, amounted to 800 dirhams and four traffic points, noting that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi Police recorded 105 thousand and 300 traffic violations, due to distraction from the road, whether by using the phone or Another reason during the first half of last year at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She explained that being distracted from the road while driving may occur as a result of using a mobile phone, and not paying attention to the road, as this is one of the most common behaviors, especially after the development of phones, services and features in them, by surfing the Internet, social networking sites, making a call or taking pictures. And other distractions in a way that makes the driver lose attention and beware of road dangers, which leads to sudden deviation and traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.

And confirmed its interest in implementing traffic awareness campaigns and initiatives in all languages, and through various media, including its platforms for social communication, with the aim of raising the level of traffic culture among drivers and road users, in addition to using public transport bus screens, cinemas, ADNOC fuel distribution stations and other means to reach awareness. to the largest segment of the audience.

And she urged drivers to follow three important guidelines to avoid the risks of being distracted by other than the road while driving the vehicle, which is first, paying attention and focusing while driving to avoid traffic accidents, and second, not being distracted by the phone while driving or taking pictures to avoid sudden deviation, and third, paying attention while driving to avoid road surprises.

And she called on drivers to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing, not to be distracted by other than the road, and to commit to reducing speeds, stressing that the security and safety of pedestrians is a joint responsibility between the pedestrians themselves and the drivers.

And she stated that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law violates drivers in the event of “failing to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing,” with a value of 500 dirhams, and six traffic points.

