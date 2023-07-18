Online dating | Research: Half of Tinder users aren’t looking for a date, and two out of three are in a relationship

Those in a relationship can use dating services to find casual sex, but also as a pastime and to test the “market value”, says Anne Holappa, who has studied online dating.

Only half of the users of the dating app Tinder are interested in meeting in real life. In addition, almost two-thirds of users are in a relationship.

This is what the American Stanford University says recent researchwhich surveyed English-speaking Tinder users’ motives and satisfaction with using the service.

World the most popular dating app is used to find true love and casual sex partners, but it is also used as a pastime, entertainment and self-esteem booster.

“What is surprising is that a large percentage, about half, do not go online to find a date,” says the Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Elias Aboujaoude Stanford University in the bulletin.

“It’s an interesting question why some people spend a lot of time on a dating app if they’re not interested in finding a date.”

For research the participants were between the ages of 17 and 84 and there were 1,387 of them. The participants answered an online survey that explored the ways of using the dating app.

Only half of the participants, 50.3 percent, used a dating app to meet an online acquaintance in real life as well.

According to their own declaration, 65.3 percent of the users were married or in a relationship.

Also previous studies have shown that many users of dating services are in a relationship.

For example, the one published in 2019 research about 40 percent of participants reported being in a serious relationship at the same time they used the dating app. A serious relationship meant dating on purpose, living together, and being engaged or married.

Several studies however, have referred to lower figures such as 15–25 percent.

in Finland it has not been studied how many people in a relationship use dating apps while in a relationship.

“Those in a relationship can use dating services in many ways, in addition to looking for free sex, but also as a way to pass the time and to test the ‘market value'”, assesses the recent debate on the use of dating applications Anne Holappa from the University of Turku.

“You might believe that in Western mainstream culture, dating people in a relationship is clearly morally wrong, but it’s easy to believe that these things do exist.”

“ “It’s easier to think of swiped profiles as ‘game pieces’ rather than real people.”

Tinder is in many ways a game-based dating platform, Holappa points out. Profiles can be “swiped” easily and quickly, and you don’t need to familiarize yourself with them, since many of them contain mostly pictures and not much text.

This partly explains why even half of the users are not interested in meeting the people behind the profiles face to face.

“Playfully, those who use Tinder are precisely recreational and entertainment users. They dig out Tinder for a moment while waiting for the bus, or on a commuter train or in similar situations, in the same way that others check social media updates. That’s why they’re not actually looking for a dating partner.”

Stanford According to a university study, some people use Tinder to deal with their negative feelings.

“We call these dating apps, but they clearly have other functions besides Deittailu,” says Aboujaoude, one of the authors of the study, on the Stanford University website.

According to the results, the dating app is an ineffective mechanism for dealing with mental health challenges, estimates Aboujaoude, who has studied problematic internet use for 15 years.

He compares dating apps to social media use, which can also worsen depression and anxiety symptoms and low self-esteem.

If a person feels that they are failing on Tinder, there is also more sadness and anxiety, in the past in studies has been observed.

General satisfaction with the dating app was 2.39 in a recent study, when a four-point scale was used.

Satisfaction increased if the purpose of using the application was to find a romantic partner or socialize with people. A large number of “matches” also increased satisfaction.

The average rating for face-to-face dates was 3.05, using a five-point scale.

Tinder has an estimated 75 million monthly users.