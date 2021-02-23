In more ways than one, online dating is a real lottery for the person preparing to initiate contact for the first time with a stranger. To avoid disappointment or disappointment, a local study noted that more than half of the Argentines investigate before finalizing the meeting.

With more people turning to online dating due to social distancing restrictions and quarantines, no action taken for the first time seems to be enough.

The security firm Avast conducted a survey among its users in Argentina to ask them if they investigate their appointments on the web before the face-to-face meeting.

The study revealed that one in two people (55%) who use apps Online dating have searched (on Google or on social media) for the person they matched with.

Most of these Argentines conducted their research on a social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok.

The motivation for why those who use online dating in Argentina sought out the person they were going to meet varies. Some want to learn more about their potential partner (57%) or verify that the person is real (52%).

Others want to see if what their matches told them about themselves is true (27%) or they want to see how your potential date interacts on social media (16%).

“At this time of the pandemic, when many of us have moved much of our activities to the digital environment, looking for a partner has not been the exception. With the limitations of quarantines and social isolation, meeting new people has become a challenge. Online dating means we eventually have to reveal a lot of personal information to potential partners and also, to the providers of dating services ”, highlights Petra Moravcová, expert in consumer knowledge at Avast.

A survey by the dating app TheSeniorList.com found that 62% of people said that Covid-19 changed the way they have their relationships.

The survey also found that more and more people are seeking romance through internet dating and the type of dating they have is changing.

The love of Argentines

The precautions of online dating.

Only a few users took a step further and searched a professional social network like LinkedIn (14%), or performed a reverse image search using the person’s dating platform profile image (17%).

The climax of this investigation ends when one agrees to meet that person in the real world. Between the precautions adopted by Argentines figure:

52% ensure that the meeting place is a public place.

43% tell a friend or family member who they are meeting with or share their live location with them.

35% set the meeting location in a place they are familiar with.

6% ask a friend or relative to be in the same place and time as the appointment.

While almost one in four people who investigated their date decided not to meet with the person because of what they found online or because they couldn’t find anything at all. Others were encouraged by their learnings. 40% decided to continue chatting and 22% to continue seeing that person.

Six out of ten people (58%) even ended up having a longer relationship (2 months or more) with the person they investigated and 12% ended up marrying or having children with that person.

“This could be the result of a greater confidence that that person is the one for them on the part of users, driven by the algorithms of the dating platforms, the information provided in the match profile and the additional research carried out on the fingerprint of the other person, which provides common themes to discuss in the appointment “, concludes Moravcová.

