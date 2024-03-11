Online crime cases hardly lead to the investigation, prosecution or trial of perpetrators. That appears from a study published Monday that was carried out on behalf of the Scientific Research and Data Center (WODC). According to the WODC, online crime is “the largest form of crime”, while only about 10 percent of reports reveal a suspect.

The number of crimes committed online is increasing, but few victims go to the police. Only 13 percent of victims say they have reported online crime to the police, but 8 percent reported it. Victims of so-called digitalized crime, such as online fraud and online threats, report crime most often, while victims of cybercrime, such as hacking or ransomware, report it less often.

According to experts from the WODC, the biggest problem lies with the police: intake employees are said to have too little knowledge and expertise. As a result, they would, for example, not recognize that an incident is a criminal offense and can therefore be reported, instead of just a report. The police could improve this by, among other things, training their employees, better registering various forms of online crime and by using a user-friendly online reporting system for victims.

Correction (March 11, 2024): An earlier version of this article stated that online crime is the largest form of crime. That must be one of the biggest forms of crime and has been adjusted above.