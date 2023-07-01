Minister declared that it is necessary to provide conditions of fair competition so as not to harm national workers

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Friday (June 30, 2023) that all companies have already committed to the “compliance plan” of international e-commerce. He said he will talk to retail companies and Market Places sites, such as Shein, Shoppee and Aliexpress, to determine a tax rate.

According to him, it is necessary to provide fair competition conditions in the market and protect Brazilian workers. “It is a practice that is being adopted worldwide. […] We’re starting a compliance plan, because you don’t pay anything else. We are seeing stores in Brazil being closed. It was based on this that we called for understanding: governors, companies [de e-commerce] and Brazilian retail”, declared Haddad.

The minister declared that he will meet on Saturday (July 1, 2023) with the retail sector to discuss the next steps. He said that he will first listen to businessmen and then propose decisions. Haddad argued that he has a role in reconciling interests for the good of the country.

He gave an interview to journalists this Friday (June 30) at the Ministry of Finance. He commented on the government measure that changes the rules for shipping purchased products online in companies abroad.

Purchases of up to US$50 will no longer be taxed as long as they are intended for individuals and the company responsible for the sale meets certain requirements.

According to him, there was a decision by the governors who were uncomfortable with the fact that companies did not pay the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on remittances to Brazil.

“This is illegal. So, there was a meeting of the Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), which represents all the states, and they fixed a common ICMS rate and are using the Federal Revenue system to legalize the remittance with this agreement included among the governors”, said Haddad.

The minister declared that this is the beginning of a “compliance plan”, because there is a “imbalance between local commerce and Market Places”. He defended that it is necessary to have a “fair competition”.

Haddad said that the agreement between the entities helps states that are in fiscal recovery. “It is important for them to discipline [o mercado]because they are losing revenue in their States because national retailers sell less, without being able to collect from those who owed it through the Market Place”he declared.

According to Haddad, 25% of workers who have a formal contract work in retail stores and that it is necessary to sit down with companies in the sector and Market Places to find a common pact for balance.