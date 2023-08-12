Online casinos | Harsh companies tirelessly bombard Finns: “Especially exposes young people”

Foreign online casinos target Finns with a lot of direct marketing, even though it is illegal.

“Apply free spins and win a fire blade electric kickboard from the Finland tournament!”

“Sign up and get 10 spins on Reactoonz! Deposit min. €25 and you get 25 rounds with the code TOON.”

For example, foreign online casinos send such messages to Finns, even though in mainland Finland only Veikkaus is allowed to market gambling by law.

If you do not play at a foreign online casino for a while, the casino will contact you and offer various incentives to continue playing. They can be, for example, free play money and free spins.

Even Veikkaus is not allowed to offer players free spins or play money.

Foreign online casinos often also approach consumers with e-mails or text messages. Some of the casinos have even called former players to lure them back.

Inspector General of the Police Board Johanna Syväterän there are regular announcements about direct marketing by foreign online casinos. This year, the Police Board has been notified of at least e-mail advertisements sent by Suomikasino and Unibet.

The Neonvegas casino registered in Malta has also sent advertisements to Finnish players. The casino belongs to a company called BP Group Limited. Screenshot from an email received by a Finnish man.

Foreigners by law, online casinos can maintain their existing customer relationships as long as the customer service does not include marketing. For example, advice to repatriate winnings is legal.

Telemarketers advertising casinos usually claim that they only aim for customer service. They may say that they are maintaining an existing customer relationship and the consumer has given consent to this by accepting the terms of use.

However, the consumer cannot give his consent to marketing, which is fundamentally illegal.

“If the messages are still in Finnish, it is a direct indication of marketing aimed at mainland Finland,” says Syväterä.

IN MAINLAND FINLAND Gambling games may not be offered by anyone other than Veikkaus. According to the Police Board, gambling is offered in the territory of Mainland Finland if the casino tries in some way to promote its playing there. Illegal marketing can be direct or indirect.

Merely speaking Finnish is not against the law, but emphasizing Finnishness or domesticity can be. Being Finnish can also indicate that the marketing is aimed at Finland.

According to Chief Inspector Syväterä, the case is usually clear if the casino clearly uses Finnish symbolism on its websites, for example Väinämöst.

“It’s the sum of many things that we look at,” he says.

For example, Suomikasino is entirely in Finnish, and the background of its website is a very Finnish lake landscape. In addition, the casino’s website reads: “SuomiKasino is an online casino opened in 2013, which has been made to suit Finnish tastes from the start.”

Suomikasino is registered in Malta and is supervised by the Maltese authority. Syväterä does not comment on whether a brand image like Suomikasino’s is against the law.

Screenshot from Suomikasino’s website. On the casino’s website, it is said that it is designed for “Finnish taste”.

Police Board can prohibit illegal marketing and enhance the prohibition with a fine.

According to Syväterä, before the prohibition decision, the casino company will be sent a request for clarification on illegal marketing. After that, a statement is issued and the company is consulted. If the illegal marketing does not stop, a ban and a fine will be considered.

If a casino gets on the banned list, it can be placed in a payment block, in which case payment service providers are not allowed to forward payments from players to the casino.

According to Syväterä, between 2015 and 2023, the Police Board issued approximately 17 prohibition decisions regarding enforcement and marketing against the Lottery Act.

“It’s quite a long process to get there.”

For example, this spring The Police Board refused A company called BML Group from marketing its gambling games in Finland. A fine of 2.4 million euros was imposed on the company. BML Group had, among other things, used Finnish celebrities as advertising faces for gambling games.

Since last year, the Police Board has also been able to propose to the market court that a penalty fee be imposed on the casino company. It has not been ordered yet.

Government intends to open the Finnish gambling system to competition. It is recorded in the board’s program that they want to switch to the license model in 2026 at the latest.

According to the government program, online casinos operating with a license in Finland would be allowed to market their games, because marketing is intended to steer gambling away from foreign online casinos.

Head of the Addictions and Working Life Unit of the A-klinikka Foundation Camilla Metsäranta estimates that the licensing system planned in the program will probably increase the total amount of advertising.

“This can expose especially young and vulnerable people to increased marketing and temptations to play.”

In Sweden, a gambling license model has been in use for a long time. According to Metsäranta, it is known from Sweden that, in addition to games licensed in the country, Swedes still play at online casinos in other countries.

Marketing control, especially in social media, is difficult due to targeted advertising. Ads can only be shown to certain consumers, in which case they are not publicly available.

“Finland really needs a lot more resources for supervision. Compared to the other Nordic countries, there are really far fewer of them.”