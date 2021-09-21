The phenomenon ofe-commerce with the pandemic from COVID-19 literally exploded, which today allows you to buy a car from the comfort of your home. About that Stellantis launches in Italy a fully digital platform common for its brands, capable of integrating online and offline, following each phase of the sale of the cars that make up the ranges of the individual brands.

Cars for sale online

I am currently almost 27 million e-Shoppers in our country, digital consumers who are familiar with purchases made from their computer or any other device.

Based on an investigation Google for Stellantis Italia, one in four people declares itself ready to buy a new car online today, with a growth of 4 percentage points compared to the pre-Covid period, and these numbers are reflected in the over 6,000 registrations to Stellantis e-Commerce platforms, with over 2,500 customers who bought a new car from the Group.

One in four people are ready to buy a car online

In addition, 80 percent of purchases involved a model with technology 100% electric, plug in hybrid or mild hybrid.

Online car Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot.

The e-Commerce for Stellantis allows you to configure and purchase a “tailor-made” vehicle from the websites of brands in Italy: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Launch, Opel And Peugeot.

Orders placed online are without constraints, with free withdrawal and immediate refund of the deposit, and the possibility of returned within 14 days from delivery. Also for purchases are provided specific prices and dedicated promotions.

A car sold online can be returned within 14 days of delivery

For example, those who buy one online Jeep Compass, receives a free voucher worth € 500 that can be used in products and services Mopar.

“The winning aspect of this new form of electronic commerce – declares Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy – it is the integration between the virtual, online and traditional aspects: the dealer maintains its centrality and remains a leading player in the purchasing process. However, it acquires an additional point of contact with customers in order to intercept and satisfy new purchasing needs.

Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy

Digitization represents a fundamental step to fully satisfy the needs of our customers and improve their experience with our brands and dealers, who remain the pivot of the operational strategy anyway “.

