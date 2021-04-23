The online car auctions They represent a great opportunity when it comes to buying vehicles, whether new or used, at prices generally lower than the market benchmark.

Especially in these moments of overpricing in replacement units, deepened by the delay in the delivery of the cars 0 km.

The virtual auction is a purchasing tool real and effective that has grown a lot in the last three years and that has been strengthened since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Loma Negra, Prosegur and Ledesma are some of the companies that finish off their fleets of vehicles through Monasterio tattersall; all on April 28.

More and more automakers, private and state companies decide to offer their fleets of vehicles through different auction platforms, which allows that month by month there are more opportunities.

In the auctions there is everything: lots of 0 km and used vehicles in all states, which are offered to the highest bidder for different reasons: judicial auctions, renewal of company fleets or remnants of stock.

New auctions were added for the remainder of April, and some portals have already published some for May.

Black Hill

Among the most outstanding, the construction company will auction on April 28 five mixer trucks (two Scania P.310 and 270, an Iveco Eurotrakker and two Volkswagen 26,260), with offers starting from $ 1,000,000.

The auction, to which four medium pickups are added (Chevrolet S10, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux) is carried out through Tattersall Monastery Assets. (assets.monastery-tattersall.com).

In addition to trucks, Loma Negra is auctioning four medium-size pickups. Photo Tattersall Monastery

On the same day, other companies like Prosegur Y Ledesma, among others, will also offer their lots on the same platform. In total there are 18 offers that include several units of Toyota Etios Y Hilux, among the most prominent.

Although other models are also in dance, such as Volkswagen bora Y Goal, Fiat Doblo, Renault Kangoo, and also two motorcycles (Honda XR 150 Y Kawasaki Versys 300).

The auctions are already active, and participants will be able to access videos, photos, technical specifications and terms and conditions of each lot.

YPF

On the other hand, on April 30 the oil company adds a new batch of auctions (already active) through Narvaezbid. It’s about five Ford ranger and two Toyota hilux, with prices starting from $ 520,000.

Another highlight is the one that will end on May 6, corresponding to Securitas. Also for Narvaezbid, the private security company offers 10 lots that include four Chevrolet Classic, three VW Gol Trend, two pickups Toyota hilux and one Nissan NP300.

Securitas finishes off 10 vehicles through Narvaezbid. They end on May 6.

Prices start from $ 190,000 (Chevrolet Classic, year 2015) and $ 720,000 (Hilux single cab 4×4, 2015).

The 10 vehicles are located in the beach that the company owns in the town of San Fernando, GBA. Those interested in seeing them can send an email to [email protected] or call 11 2150-5850 or 114742-5850.

In all cases, the specifications are detailed in each batch and it is freely accessible to those who want to consult it.