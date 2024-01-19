From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/19/2024 – 19:15

The demand for back-to-school stationery-related products drove online retail: small and medium-sized virtual retailers (online SMEs) earned R$1.4 million at the beginning of the year, showing growth of 8% compared to the same period in 2023 The total number of items sold reached 19.5 thousand and the most sought after were: planners, diaries, calendars and notebooks. This is according to a survey carried out by Nuvemshop, a platform for creating virtual stores.

+Online SMEs earned R$163.5 million in the week of Black Friday this year; increase of 45% compared to 2022

According to the sales manager at Nuvemshop, Priscilla Ferraz, despite the beginning of the year not being as busy for retail due to the end of year festivities and payments scheduled for January, such as IPTU and IPVA, the stationery segment has always good results.

“Most schools return to classes between the second half of January and the beginning of February, so the competitive prices of online retail and the convenience of shopping without leaving home attract more and more students and families”, he comments.

The average ticket per purchase was R$230 and the most used payment method was credit card (45%), followed by Pix (42.5%). Among social networks, Instagram was the alternative that converted the most sales for stationery e-commerce (95%), followed by Facebook (2.5%) and Youtube (1.5%).

This movement before going back to school was noticed by the owner of Papelaria Concurseiros, Marcela Moura, who has an online store in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo.

“In the first two weeks of January, we had a 58% increase in sales and an exponential growth in cart-to-sales conversion, of more than 300%, compared to the same period last year. We noticed that consumers are diversifying their purchases: many ensure the basics of materials lists in physical stores and look to our online store to buy desired stationery items and different products that we offer here. We invest heavily in advertising on social networks to showcase products and launches and create desire among the public”, comments Marcela.

The ranking of states with the highest revenue from stationery stores is led by São Paulo (R$514 thousand), followed by Santa Catarina (R$378 thousand) and Rio de Janeiro (R$117 thousand), which finishes the top 3. Minas Gerais (R$110 .5 thousand) and Espírito Santo (R$65 thousand) complete the sequence.

To carry out this survey, sales of small and medium-sized Brazilian online stationery stores were analyzed between January 1st and 14th, 2023 and 2024.