Every investor expects something different from their online broker. What which broker offers. Part 2: Trading opportunities at home and abroad, fees, discounts, information and research. By Stephan Haberer, Euro am Sonntag

W.If you have just discovered the stock market for yourself, you usually start trading stocks, funds or ETFs. But it often doesn’t stop there. One specializes in Asian small caps, the other wants to look for stock market pearls in South America, while others focus on warrants or convertible bonds. And at the latest, if you want to implement such special trading strategies on the stock exchange, you should think carefully about which online broker is best suited for this.

Some brokers only allow trading on German stock exchanges, while others do not allow over-the-counter trading. Or you cannot trade participation certificates, convertible bonds or reverse convertibles. Our three-part online broker test tries to provide assistance here so that everyone can find the broker who suits them best. Because one thing is clear: there is no such thing as the best online broker for every investor.

That will be tested this time

The second part of our test of 15 nationwide active online brokers is, on the one hand, about expanded trading opportunities. The providers were able to achieve a maximum of 900 points, which corresponds to 20 percent of the maximum number of points. Another focus of the second part is the costs of trading via Tradegate, on German regional stock exchanges, on the London Stock Exchange, on the New York Stock Exchange and in the over-the-counter area. Here were up to 337.5 points (7.5 percent). The questions about the last sub-area assessed this time – the provision of information, research, advice and digital asset management – also earned up to 337.5 points, which corresponds to 7.5 percent of the maximum total number of points that can be achieved. A total of up to 1,575 points were possible in the second part of our test. This corresponds to 35 percent of the 4,500 maximum possible number of points. By the way: In the evaluation, aspects that are important for many private investors scored more points than those that are only relevant for a few stock market traders.

Which securities can be traded through online brokers?

With many direct banks and online brokers, practically all securities can be traded on stock exchanges via normal brokerage depots – not just stocks, but also certificates, funds and ETFs right through to Wikifolios. However, there are also restrictions for less common classes of securities. Degiro, ING Germany, Maxblue (the online broker of Deutsche Bank), NIBC Direct and Postbank do not offer trading in Wikifolios. Options and futures can only be traded online at Consorsbank, Degiro and Onvista. At Merkur Privatbank, trading in these asset classes is only possible by telephone.

The Comdirect Bank and the Targobank only offer options, but not futures trading. Degiro has the most significant restrictions: According to its own information, stock exchange trading in profit participation certificates, foreign currency bonds and Pfandbriefe is not possible there. And trading in foreign currency bonds is not possible at Onvista Bank.

How many stock exchanges can investors trade on in real time?

Here you have to differentiate between domestic and foreign exchanges. In Germany, most online brokers allow trading via Xetra as well as on all regional exchanges, Tradegate, Quotrix and Gettex in real time. Whereby Tradegate at Maxblue, the online broker of Deutsche Bank, and the Targobank are only connected over the counter. The big exception at German trading venues is Degiro. This provider only allows trading on Xetra, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Eurex.

For this purpose, Degiro offers real-time trading on 30 stock exchanges across Europe outside of Germany. And another 15 are being added worldwide. These are, in turn, more directly connected foreign trading venues than with many other online brokers.

NIBC Direct and Targobank do not offer any stock exchange outside of Germany. ING Germany does not offer a single trading center in Europe beyond the German borders, but six outside of Europe. Onvista Bank also does not offer a single trading venue in Europe outside of Germany; outside the old continent there are only three other stock exchanges.

What does a stock order directly on the New York Stock Exchange cost?

This is also completely different from broker to broker. Degiro is unbeatably cheap in this trading area. Our sample order on the Nyse costs an unbelievably cheap EUR 0.50 with this provider plus a fee of USD 0.004 per share traded. With 100 shares traded and a price of 1.2278 dollars per euro, this makes just 0.83 euros. The bottom line is that Flatex is also extremely cheap at 5.93 euros with an order size of the equivalent of 2500 euros. With the most expensive provider, our 2500-euro sample order at the Nyse, including all external costs, costs more than 80 euros.

Do all online brokers also offer over-the-counter stock trading?

No, by no means: Degiro, Merkur Privatbank, NIBC Direct and Postbank do not offer comprehensive over-the-counter trading that also includes stocks.

Where can you trade over the counter at the weekend?

According to our survey, this is possible with just five providers: Comdirect Bank, Consorsbank, Maxblue, Smartbroker and Sparkassen-Broker. All other online brokers are closed on the weekend.

What about fees for partial executions?

Here too, the situation differs from broker to broker. While partial executions on Xetra, Tradegate, German regional exchanges and the New York Stock Exchange are always free at ING and Sparkassen-Broker – and also on the London Stock Exchange with S-Broker – this is only possible for same-day execution with many other providers the case. Depending on the exchange and online broker, it may even be that each individual partial execution is settled like a normal order.

Which online broker offers the most in the second part of the test?

The bottom line was that in the second part of our three-part test, Comdirect Bank performed best. She came to 1,174.61 of 1,575 maximum possible points. With a difference of around 50 points, the Smartbroker follows in second place (1,124.92 points). And Consorsbank won bronze in the second part of our test with 1,111.23 points. But that is only the result of one of three stages.

The next issue revolves around the last test part everything about fund trading, savings and payment plans on funds, ETFs, certificates and stocks. And the overall winner is chosen.



This is how it was scored:

In the test: The editorial team of € uro am Sonntag examined 15 online brokers active in Germany. More than 500 (sub) points of the standard conditions of the respective price model were evaluated in 35 categories.

Rating: A maximum of 4,500 points could be achieved. These were divided into the three parts of the test as follows:

In the first part there was a maximum of 1,710 points (see issue 05/2021) to be won.

In the second part (current edition) a maximum of 1,575 points were in it: A maximum of 900 points were awarded for as many tradable security classes, stock exchanges and foreign currency accounts as possible, as well as for the most comprehensive possible over-the-counter trading. Low costs and fees in trading on German regional stock exchanges, on the Euwax, the London and New York stock exchanges, in over-the-counter trading and on Tradegate / Gettex, together with the most comprehensive discount offers possible, resulted in up to 337.50 points. In addition, it was considered whether fees are incurred for the inflow of foreign dividends, for the AGM service (entry / voting cards) and for the transfer of registered shares. A further 337.50 points were included with the most comprehensive information possible, as much information on securities as possible, individual advice on securities and an automated investment (keyword: robo-advisor).

In the third part (published in issue 07/21) can be achieved with fund trading, securities savings and payout plans up to 1,215 points. (Details in the next issue).

Placement: The more points a provider was able to achieve overall, the better its placement in the overall ranking.

