How secure is mobile banking?

The technology that the banks provide is usually secure. Nevertheless, problems can arise with mobile banking as well as online banking. That is when customers ignore the rules for safe Internet surfing. It basically starts with the purchase of the smartphone. “Anyone who buys a used device should make sure that the previous owner has not changed anything in the operating system,” says Josephine Steffen from the Federal Office for Information Security. These changes are called jailbreaking or rooting, and they mean that the devices can do more than the manufacturer originally allowed.

For example, apps that are not from the Apple App Store can then be downloaded on an iPhone. But this also increases the risk of viruses on the device. Such changes can be seen in the settings and can often be undone by resetting the operating system, says Steffen.

How users can conduct secure financial transactions on their smartphones

It is also important to update the operating system and banking apps regularly. Because the updates close security gaps. “In addition, users should only install the banks’ apps from the official app stores in order not to download fake applications that would give fraudsters access to sensitive bank access data and the current account,” says Steffen.

As with a computer, you should log out of the app when you have finished your banking business and not just close the app. “You will be logged out after a certain period of time anyway, but active logging out makes the process more secure,” says the specialist. Of course, all the other tips that you pay attention to in online banking also apply – such as not to pass on the access data and to use a password that is as complex as possible or a code that is not too simple, such as 111111.

Which is especially true for mobile banking

You should also make sure that the smartphone automatically locks itself after a short time when doing banking on the mobile phone. Otherwise unauthorized persons could use the device – possibly also to shop at the owner’s expense. “Anyone who has lost the device should have all access to bank accounts blocked,” says Steffen. It is true that fraudsters also need the access data in order to get into the account, but if this is stored in the cell phone as a friend’s phone number, for example, this can have consequences. “That’s why it makes sense to block the access.” And another tip: “When you’re out and about, you should never be logged into the open WLAN when doing your banking. Because the access data can be easily spied on there. “

Incidentally, if you ever think about buying a new smartphone, it is important to delete all data on the old device and then reset the smartphone to the factory settings. Then even a new owner will no longer have the opportunity to access the log-in data for mobile banking.