The online banking malfunction at ING, which had been going on since 10 a.m. on Wednesday, is over. An ING spokeswoman informed the ANP in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The Allestoringen website already showed that the number of complaints had dropped drastically and customers reported on social media that they no longer experienced problems logging in and making digital payments on both the website and the app.

