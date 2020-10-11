After re-evaluation in the 68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination in UP, successful candidates will be able to apply online for district appointment between October 12 and 14. Earlier these applications were to be taken between 7 to 11 October. For this, the basic education website has to be applied.

Secretary Basic Education Council Pratap Singh Baghel said that the other terms and conditions related to the application will be in accordance with the previously issued mandates and previously published communique dates 18 March 2020 and 27 September 2020. Explain that after revaluation of copies of 602 candidates, 102 candidates have been declared successful. Candidates can apply by visiting the website upbasic.upsdc.gov.in.

Let us know that on September 1, the Allahabad High Court gave 15 days more time to follow its earlier order declaring the result of revaluation in the case of 68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment. Earlier, on 22 October 2019, the High Court ordered a repeat check.