After re-evaluation in the 68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination in UP, successful candidates will be able to apply online for district appointment between October 12 and 14. Earlier these applications were to be taken between 7 to 11 October. For this, the basic education website has to be applied.
Let us know that on September 1, the Allahabad High Court gave 15 days more time to follow its earlier order declaring the result of revaluation in the case of 68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment. Earlier, on 22 October 2019, the High Court ordered a repeat check.
