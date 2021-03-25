D.he most violent reaction came from Oracle. Google “eliminates any semblance of competition in online advertising without actually improving privacy,” said a blog post by Oracle Vice President Ken Glueck. Above all, the behavior is one thing: damaging competition.

At the beginning of March, Google announced that it would no longer display personalized advertising in the future. For many observers, the news came as little surprise. Nevertheless, it made headlines because of its clarity. And many saw it as a good sign that Google is taking data protection more seriously. In the industry itself, on the other hand, many are concerned that the advertising group is primarily expanding its market power.

“Google runs a brothel, but wants to join a choir.”

Glueck is far from alone with his stance, but more clearly than anyone else. The Oracle manager, whose employer is primarily known as a service provider for business software, thinks that Google is not changing anything in its “own, privacy-invading practices” . Whether in the Chrome browser, on Android smartphones or in the search engine – the company will continue to spy on users, he says. At the same time, Google tries “desperately” to meet the increasingly expressed expectation of society to do more for the protection of privacy. Glueck’s blog post culminates in the sentence: “Google runs a brothel, but wants to join a choir.”

The background to the Google announcement is that the previous technology behind online advertising is to be phased out. The Californian Internet company announced a good twelve months ago that the so-called third-party cookies would be banned from the Chrome browser within two years. Cookies are small files that are stored on the user’s computer in order to be able to identify them. They are used, for example, to save a user’s digital shopping basket on a website.

Up to 100 billion euros in sales

At the same time, however, they are also used to target people with online advertising – or to measure the success of advertisements. The cookies enable companies to only show advertisements for tennis rackets to users who regularly read reports about tennis. We are talking about third-party cookies because they come from external service providers, not from the operator of the website or the user. These service providers trade the data and offer them to companies that use them for targeted advertising.

The economic impact of the end of third-party cookies is immense. In a 2019 study, Google itself came to the conclusion that the advertising revenue of website operators without third-party cookies would fall by 50 percent.





The management consultants of the Boston Consulting Group assume in a current estimate, which is available to the FAZ, that the total advertising revenue in Western Europe will be reduced by 15 to 25 percent as a result of the cookie-off. Digital advertising currently accounts for around half of the advertising market – this could affect every second euro spent on digital advertising. How much money is involved is difficult to estimate. Experts at the New York analysis company Magna put the world advertising market at around 500 billion euros in 2020, three fifths of it digital. If the effects on a global level are similar to those outlined by BCG in Western Europe, annual sales in excess of 100 billion euros could be involved.