Online advertising France fined Google € 220 million for considering the company to favor its own services

According to the competition authority, the company has favored its own services in the placement of online advertisements at the expense of its competitors.

French on Monday, the competition authority fined online services giant Google € 220 million. According to the authority, the company has favored its own services in the placement of online advertisements at the expense of its competitors.

The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media companies accused Google of abusing its dominant market position in advertising sales to the companies ’websites and apps in the second year.

Many media companies that sell advertising space on their pages and apps had found that Google uses a variety of methods to improve the competitive position of its own services.

Competition Authority according to Google, the actions allowed the company to further increase its dominant position.

Google has not denied the allegations. The company has stated that it is committed to improving functionality with third parties.