Finally, advertisements have spread on websites and social media accounts that promote the purchase of used tires, and their owners use various tricks to attract customers, including cheap price, light use, and mentioning the number of kilometers that they have traveled, or the time period of their use.

Some vehicle owners accept this type of tire with the intention of saving, due to its low prices compared to new tires.

According to what was monitored by “Emirates Today”, this type of offer is active during the summer period, with some seeking to replace the tires of their vehicles to be suitable and safe for walking in light of high temperatures, and some resort to buying them as a matter of saving and economy, in light of the high prices of new tires.

On the other hand, a traffic expert warned against resorting to purchasing tires from anonymous websites and social media accounts, pointing out that they may cost their owners their lives on the road.

He stressed that “there is no room for savings in buying important parts, such as tires, and venturing into using them.”

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored the spread of advertisements on social media, with their owners promoting the sale of used tires of popular brands and brands.

Their prices varied, depending on the model and type, but they are 50% less than the prices of new tires.

And an advertisement showed four tires of a well-known brand, which had traveled 5000 kilometers, at a price of 1500 dirhams, while the price in the new case reached 3000 dirhams.

Another advertisement on a website showed four tires of “light use”, indicating that they are “in excellent condition”, at a price of 150 dirhams.

Advertisements for several auto parts from “RINGAT” were also displayed at low prices.

For his part, the traffic expert and executive director of the Association “helped to reduce traffic accidents”, Jamal Al-Amri, warned of the dangers of buying used tires, whether from direct sellers or via Internet sites, because of their great danger to the lives of their owners and the safety of road users.

He pointed out that the association is currently working on implementing the tire campaign under the slogan “Beware of road tires,” noting that “the danger of these tires comes first from the absence of guarantees provided by the agent or the outlet, who is considered legally responsible for the sold tire. Secondly, the lack of knowledge of the method of storage, or the mechanism of its use, the actual period in which it was used, or the terrain that it took, or under any circumstances or in which country it might be, in addition to the fact that the United Arab Emirates has a clear law criminalizing the sale of tires used by any Official outlet.

He cautioned that traffic safety considerations require regulatory authorities to monitor serious violations and address their causes, in order to preserve the safety of road users in general.

Al-Amiri stressed the need to ensure the availability of safety requirements for tires before buying and using them on the road, because being careless about this matter may cost the owner his life, pointing out that used tires lack safety and the required safety standards, because the buyer does not obtain from the seller a certificate confirming their safety and conformity to the approved specifications .

He pointed to the dangers of tire exploding on the road, especially during the summer and high temperatures, noting that the tire’s inappropriateness to walk on the road, and the lack of safety specifications in the tire, are among the main causes of this type of accident, along with the presence of excessive loads. In the vehicle, in a way that is not commensurate with the quality of the tires, and not taking into account the rate of air pressure inside the tire, the high speed that does not correspond to its quality, and the poor use of the tire, so that the driver drives his vehicle on surfaces that do not match his quality (driving over the sidewalk or terrain that leads over time The tire is worn out, and the inscriptions on its surface fade to become smooth), in addition to the driver’s negligence and not checking the tires periodically, which leads to their exposure to an explosion.

He urged drivers to deal with licensed tire shops and outlets, and obtain a warranty certificate before purchasing confirming that the tire conforms to the standard specifications and its suitability to run on the road, warning that savings when purchasing a used tire may cost its owner his life.

4 reasons for exploding tires

Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the danger of damaged tires.

She stated that there are four main reasons that lead to tire exploding, including expiration date, lack or increase of air pressure in them, overloading, and excessive use through long distances.

It called on drivers to check the tires of their vehicles and ensure their safety, and that there are no damage or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents during the summer period as a result of high air temperatures.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the application of the law to violators of using unfit tires, according to Article 82 of the Traffic Law, which stipulates a fine of 500 dirhams and four traffic points and that the vehicle is seized for a week because the vehicle’s tires are not valid while driving.

It called on drivers to take preventive measures for vehicles and trucks by examining tires and ensuring their safety and replacing them in the event that they expire or if there are any cracks or swelling on them, and to ensure the use of good items, in conformity with the specifications, to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion.

It also urged drivers to ensure the condition of the new tires before purchasing them, and that they are not affected by humidity and temperatures, which leads to their unsuitability, and to avoid violations that cause serious traffic accidents, such as overloading.

• Traffic safety requires the regulatory authorities to monitor violations and address their causes.

• Not knowing how to store the tires, and the actual duration of their use increases their risks.





