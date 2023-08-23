During a presentation of Starfieldthe live-action trailer was accompanied by a live performance by the composer Inon Zur. However, the moment was abruptly cut short when an individual on stage tried to steal the show, interrupting the host, Geoff Keighley, with the ardent request of Grand Theft Auto 6.

This incident is not the first to occur at an event hosted by Keighley. In fact, we remember a similar event last December, during the last The Game Awards, when FromSoftware was cut short while receiving the Game of the Year award. However, this time the security acted promptly, removing the intruder from the stage more quickly.

These incidents highlight the growing challenge of managing safety at events of this magnitude. Despite the interruptions, Keighley and his team demonstrated that they can deal with these situations quickly and efficiently, allowing the presentation to run smoothly.