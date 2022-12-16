Former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation Onishchenko urged not to introduce a mask regime by directive

The mask regime must be observed by people who are at risk for influenza, SARS and coronavirus, as well as in medical institutions, shops, and other public places. At the same time, it is not worth introducing this regime by directive, Gennady Onishchenko, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Mask mode is an element of our common culture with you, it must be observed if necessary. In Moscow, for example, today it is required to comply with it in hospitals, clinics, hospitals, so that there is no internal infection of people who are in a state of restoring lost health, ”said Onishchenko.

Also, according to the doctor, older people should wear masks, especially if they have not had time to get vaccinated – for this, the doctor is sure, you should not wait for the decree of the Ministry of Health. He also opposed the directive introduction of a mask regime and stated that it must be observed pointwise, in individual settlements, cities, depending on the epidemiological situation.

“It can be introduced for certain risk groups, in specific regions. The mask regime is not a campaign or a decree, but an event held in view of the decision of specialists. In Moscow, in my opinion, one-third of the population is shown wearing masks,” Onishchenko concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the epidemiological situation with influenza in Moscow is not easy, but the peak incidence has already been passed. This was stated by the chief sanitary doctor of the capital Elena Andreeva