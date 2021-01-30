Russians and after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in the season of rising incidence of respiratory infections, should use medical masks in public places. This was stated by the former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Gennady Onishchenko.

According to him, the rise in the incidence of influenza and ARVI begins in September, notes TASS…

“This is the same infection, even more severe than the coronavirus,” Onishchenko stressed.

In his opinion, it is necessary to wear medical masks for those who have had the coronavirus.

On the eve, Onishchenko called the condition for ending the pandemic in two weeks. For this, it is necessary to observe protective measures, wear medical masks and gloves, the specialist believes.

On January 28, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that in 2021 the mask regime in public places could be canceled. In addition, she noted that, on average, about 20-25% of Russians developed antibodies to coronavirus infection.

