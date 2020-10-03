US President Donald Trump, who is sick with COVID-19, is at risk for coronavirus and will become a very difficult patient, said the epidemiologist, former chief sanitary doctor, deputy of the State Duma Gennady Onishchenko.

The expert expressed confidence that American doctors will do everything necessary for the president’s recovery, and also wished Trump a recovery.

“By age and health, he is at risk, although, judging by his activity, he is quite cheerful,” Onishchenko said. “Evening Moscow” 2 October.

At the same time, he called the American president a difficult patient and noted that it is extremely important for Trump to reduce activity and listen to doctors, following all their recommendations.

On October 2, it became known that tests for the coronavirus of Donald and Melania Trump gave positive results.

In the administration of the US President, the disease manifests itself with mild symptoms. In the evening, Trump was rushed to the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital. He also recorded a video message in which he spoke about his health and thanked everyone for their support.