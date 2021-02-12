Former chief sanitary doctor, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko explained why Russia has developed three vaccines against COVID-19.

According to him, in this way Russia showed the whole world that the Russian scientific school, sharpened for vaccine sovereignty, as well as domestic immunology, retains its leading positions on the planet.

In addition, Onishchenko noted the variety of Russian vaccines against coronavirus – of all types that exist: the genetically engineered Sputnik V, the synthetic one from the Vector Center, and the third – the “classic, routine, orthodox vaccine.”

Also the deputy in a conversation with Sobesednik.ru stated that he himself had recently been successfully vaccinated.

Sputnik V is the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world. She was registered on 11 August. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The drug has shown high efficiency and safety. The vaccine of the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor was registered in the fall of 2020. This is the second COVID-19 vaccine in Russia. It is characterized by areactogenicity and high safety. The effectiveness of the drug reached 100%. The third vaccine “KoviVac” has also been developed in the Russian Federation. It was created by the Chumakov Federal Research and Development Center for Immunobiological Preparations. It is planned that the first batch of 100 thousand doses of KoviVac will go into civil circulation in March 2021.