For the first time since the beginning of the epidemic, St. Petersburg has overtaken Moscow in terms of the daily incidence of COVID-19 for several reasons. The former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko told about this in a conversation with REN TV.

He explained that, firstly, many Muscovites have already been ill with coronavirus, another part of the townspeople have begun to actively vaccinate. Secondly, the situation was influenced by the holidays. “The way St. Petersburg and Moscow celebrate played a role. For example, Red Square was closed in our country, there were no traditional festivities on Tverskaya, ”the parliamentarian said.

Onishchenko urged residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg to actively vaccinate, even during the New Year’s weekend. “A lot depends on this: the health of the entire population of Russia and the economy,” he added.

As of January 4, 3,657 new cases of infection were detected in St. Petersburg per day, and 3,591 in Moscow. Thus, for the first time during the pandemic, the capital lost first place in terms of the number of infected per day.