The former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, deputy of the State Duma Gennady Onishchenko dispelled the main myths about the coronavirus.

First of all, Onishchenko denied claims that medical masks do not reduce the risk of infection. He recalled that when talking, sneezing, masks are able to trap droplets of saliva released, thus preventing the main part of the virus from entering the body.

The expert admitted that the mask cannot protect 100%, but it saves in a huge number of cases, so it is worth wearing it for both healthy people and sick people.

Commenting on the claims that it is impossible to get infected with the coronavirus again, the deputy noted that immunity is always developed, even with an asymptomatic and very mild course of the disease. However, while scientists do not know exactly how long antibodies persist, which indicates the likelihood of re-infection.

He also denied claims that young people are not afraid of the coronavirus. Onishchenko recalled that the presence of a number of diseases, including diabetes or oncology, carries the danger of death for citizens of all ages.

In addition, the former chief sanitary officer criticized COVID dissidents for comparing deaths from coronavirus and flu. According to him, the mortality rate from COVID-19 is higher.

“The average (mortality) rate in the world is about 3%. In the US – 2.8%, in the UK – 2.75%. That is, out of seven million cases, 2.75% died. In Russia – 1.79% … And if we compare the total, then the damage from influenza to all people is even higher than from coronavirus, but only because the total incidence is much higher, “Onishchenko explained in an interview. “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” October 16.

The parliamentarian also denied allegations of the absence of an epidemic in Russia. He pointed out that the epidemic is the level of human morbidity, which is calculated based on the danger of the virus, the intensity of spread, the degree of infectiousness. With coronavirus, the incidence rate is calculated from the number of cases per 100 thousand population. And although with such a calculation, the Russian Federation is in the top ten in the epidemic list, there is an epidemic in the country.

Onishchenko commented on statements that the main cause of death of patients with COVID-19 is not the infection itself, but concomitant diseases.

“This interpretation is closer to the flu. It gives a strong intoxication … the body is weakened. Coronavirus sits on the lungs, and if severe pneumonia develops, a person dies, as a rule, from it. Therefore, in the case of COVID-19, deaths are just more from the “covid” itself, – he said.

In conclusion, Onishchenko called for taking precautions and not panicking over the coronavirus.

On the eve, biophysicist Nelly Sosedova named a way to determine the asymptomatic course of COVID-19. According to the specialist, the coronavirus can proceed without symptoms typical for other viruses, but signs of the disease can still be found.