Russian sanitary doctor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Gennady Onishchenko announced the existence of a single strain of coronavirus. He talked about it RIA News…

“The strain is the same. The new strain will be when the next time, somewhere in China or at the other end of Southeast Asia, the coronavirus passes from animals to humans, this will be a new strain, ”he explained.

According to him, now called “new strains” “subtypes” of coronavirus. The subtypes that are now spreading are the same COVID-19 strain that mutates and acquires new properties, Onishchenko explained.

Related materials

The doctor also called the coronavirus “quite conservative” and noted that it does not exhibit the same changes as the influenza virus. It is likely that the vaccines developed in Russia will work against all subtypes of this virus, he concluded.

Earlier, a “Russian” variant of the coronavirus was detected on board a plane in Australia.

In February, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the coronavirus strain found in South Africa is more infectious than the regular SARS-CoV-2 variant. The South African variant of the virus, like the British strain, is capable of infecting more people. However, the difference in the severity of the disease and the number of hospitalizations is not visible. Speaking about the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains, the WHO stressed that research is currently being carried out on this score.

Since the beginning of December, it has become known about the emergence of new mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. These variants of the virus spread more easily, which can lead to an increase in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.