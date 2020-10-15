In Senegal, the investment in a processing plant illustrates the strengths and weaknesses of a production which in Africa does not meet the very high demand.

The joint announcement of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Investment Fund for Agriculture and Trade in Africa (AATIF) sheds light on an agricultural sector that rarely makes headlines. An investment of 13 million euros to finance the construction of an onion dehydration plant in Senegal.

Onion is particularly consumed in the world, six kilos per person. Libya is a world champion with an average consumption of 30 kg per individual. The onion is not very capricious and grows all over the planet. 54 million tonnes are produced each year by nearly 134 countries. In fact, we often consume onion without knowing it. 20% of the production is processed and goes into the composition of soups, sauces and other condiments.

Onions are one of the regional sectors the most dynamic from West Africa. In Senegal, in ten years, its production has increased tenfold and now reaches 400,000 tonnes. Nigeria and Niger are the two leaders in the region with 600,000 and 500,000 tonnes produced. However, despite these large tonnages, these African countries remain, with a few exceptions, major importers.

Thus Nigeria, the leading producer in West Africa, must, despite an annual harvest of 600 000 tons, to import anyway. Senegal, where households consume 800 tonnes of it every day, is also forced to import. In 2017, the country absorbed a third of onion exports From the Netherlands.

Because producing is not enough. The losses are often colossal and the conservation of the product a major stake. “We have quality production and huge yields, but we have a flow problem, that is, we produce, but we don’t sell it, most of it we throw it away.”, explains a Senegalese producer on the Seneplus website.

The Camberene onion market in Dakar. (SEYLLOU / AFP)

The supply must be spread over a longer period, which is not limited to the harvest season. The preservation of the vegetable is its strength. But to do this, it must be properly dried and stored in suitable places. However, this often has a dissuasive cost for a sector that is still poorly organized. The income generated does not allow large investments. It is paid 150 FCFA per kilo (0.22 euro) on the banks of the Senegal River.

Installing a dehydration plant then makes perfect sense. Processing the product on site allows surpluses to be clipped. Thus, the Saint-Louis plant, which moved from Dijon in France where it closed in 2014, should produce 5,000 tonnes of dehydrated onions per year, part of which will be exported to Europe. The challenge is also to set up a network of producers to supply the plant. The latter is backed by a farm of 760 hectares.

Here also Africa is confronted with its problem. For lack of resources to develop the sector, it will deliver its market to other continents, as is the case in particular for milk.